Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Isn’t Best Of Friends With Robert Pattinson

The staggering magical franchise, Harry Potter fabled Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson are two of the most desirable Hollywood male actors to date. While one boasts the title of Harry Potter, the other is no less. He has taken on the mantle of DCEU’s The Batman (a darker take on the cape crusader) and previously stolen audiences’ hearts with the titular role of favourite vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year's Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021

The upcoming nostalgic venture of Warner Bros., Harry Potter Reunion is gaining buzz, in the meanwhile, there is more the audience wants to dig in. ‘The boy who lived’ has finally let the cat out of the bag about the brewing awkward chemistry between him and his HP mates. And let us tell you, it is shattering.

An odd dynamic

Radcliffe recently interviewed with ScreenRant, on being questioned about his dynamics with his co-stars, he says, “literally the first, I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!’ I hadn’t heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn’t been aware of that phenomenon.” He further adds,

And so yeah, it’s odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we’re kind of great mates, but I’ve met him, he’s a lovely guy when I worked with him.

Robert Pattinson kicked off his acting career in 2005 with the fourth iteration of the franchise, Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, with the character named Cedric Diggory. Whereas Daniel debuted way back in 1999 in BBC’s David Copperfield. Both the actors being part of two big franchises have travelled different routes to reach the pinnacle of fame. As they drift apart, all we hope for them is to reunite.

In our heart of hearts, YA heroes-turned-indie-darlings Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson are besties. https://t.co/MyJYJ1gu9o — /Film (@slashfilm) December 3, 2021

Will Return to Hogwarts bring them together?

The upcoming reunion show does project no official confirmation for the same. Assuming some details are kept under wraps, who knows, will the coming Reunion show of magical world turn the wheels of time and do wonders?

As of now, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint are reuniting on the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter on 1st January, on HBO Max. Other confirmed cast in ‘Return to Hogwarts’ includes Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.

Watch: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts | First Look Teaser | HBO Max

Daniel will next be seen in The Lost City, a romantic action film that is slated to release in the year 2022. The movie explores the narrative of a novelist and his model getting kidnapped on a book tour only to get landed on a cutthroat jungle adventure. Also, Robert Pattinson will essay the role of superhero Batman in Matt Reeves directed The Batman, which is expected to release on 4th March 2022.