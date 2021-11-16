Harry Potter Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Are Taking ‘Big Money’

The trend of Reunion is picking up Next in line: The magical cast of Harry Potter

The 90s hit sitcom, Friends, when returned on the screens with reunion format, unarguably garnered unprecedented limelight. The show witnessed almost 29% of the U.S audience (precisely 5.3 million in totality) tuning in to reminiscence the banter of six friends. The Friends Reunion culminated with massive success, and hence the story of “catch-up” shows was far from done here. Many iconic series, like The Big Bang Theory and more created buzz for coming up with similar reunion shows. And unsurprisingly, next in line is the magical world of Harry Potter.

Potterheads, Platform 9 ¾ is opening up again!

The year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the first iteration of the Harry Potter franchise. It is in Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone, we learned our house, the spells of levitation, the skill of flying on the broom and decoded the bogglers of live-like picture frames, and much more. And nothing could be better than reliving those moments knitted by our favourite cast, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Watch: Harry Potter Cast Says Goodbye | Wizarding World

According to Cosmopolitan, the three lead actors have been offered “big bucks” to be part of reunion shows. It is reported that the show is destined to recreate some of the most famous scenes of the whole franchise including the Yule Ball and the boarding of Hogwarts Express from platform 9 ¾. This should be a cakewalk if you have ever been to Warner Bros. Studios Tour in London, as such sets are always ready to go. An insider source claimed on The Sun,

“The proposed show is being shrouded in secrecy as franchise bosses want to get talent locked in first. It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite.”

The source further adds, “Many of the actors have moved on, but the movies launched them to superstardom. They all have lots of fond memories from their time filming together. Everyone is hopeful it will happen.”

This enigmatic behaviour of keeping the details under a wrap shouldn’t surprise the audience, as a similar pattern was discovered in the Friends Reunion. Much of the nugget of the information was bombarded close to the premiere date of the show.

When is the potential date?

If these ironclad sources are to be relied upon then the shooting of the reunion can begin anytime soon this month. Which would make the premiere date next year. However, this needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Hopefully, if anything like this turns into reality then many more viewership records will be broken.

Daniel Radcliffe will next be seen in The Lost City which is slated to release in the year 2022. Emma Watson who is known to take career breaks was last seen in 2019’s Little Women.

Let us know, has this news thrown you out of the loop and how desperately are you waiting for Harry Potter reunion? Or you knew this was on the cards after the success of Friends Reunion.