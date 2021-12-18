Party’s Over — Covid Is Spreading Like Fire Once Again

We are two years into the COVID outbreak and the world is only looking into an uncertain future. No one knows what will come next.

Amid talks about returning to normalcy, the world is witnessing worrisome increase in the COVID cases in parts of world. On Friday, the U.K. recorded whopping 93,045 new cases setting up the record for the three days consecutively. Omicron variant is taking over the nation with full rigor and has led to 111 new deaths in the recent tally.

Highlights —

U.K. registers record 93000 cases of COVID-19 as the nation struggles with Omicron variant.

Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico postponed after 16 participants including India’s Manasa Varanasi tested positive.

38 states of the U.S. have now recorded the cases of Omicron variant.

Positivity rate in New York doubled within three days. Delta variant still remains the major problem for the nation.

Welsh leader Mark Drakeford warned the citizens to prepare for the “storm of Omicron” while Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland said, “the tsunami I warned about a week ago is now starting to hit us.”

The nation will close down nightclubs following Dec 26 while resetting social distancing norms at workplaces and shops once again. The government has already started distributing mass booster shots and is aiming to vaccinate as many people as possible for the year end.

🆕 WHO issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against #COVID19.

The vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax https://t.co/7HNKnRbCiX pic.twitter.com/wHfBTRNquI — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 17, 2021

In other part of West, Miss World Pageant postponed as COVID cases wreak havoc

While the number of cases in Britain are concerning, it is not the only country struggling with Omicron variant outbreak. in Puerto Rico, the Miss World beauty pageant was postponed on Thursday after the participants were tested positive for the virus. In a press release, the coordinators of the pageant informed that the event is temporarily postponed due to “health and safety concerns”.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and the general public. The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.”

Several participants including Manasa Varanasi who is representing India in the pageant this year were tested postive for the virus and are under quarantine.

The coordinators of Miss World pageant plan to reschedule the event after 90 days.

U.S. fear-stricken after rising COVID cases, New York hit worst

In the United States, 38 states have now registered the cases of Omicron variant. 13 percent of the total samples are found just in two states- New York and New Jersey.

Within three days, the COVID positivity rate in the New York has doubled, ringing alarm bells for the Biden administration. While urging to the unvaccinated population to take up the jabs, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, “…I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken, Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would’ve otherwise done and as is happening in Europe. But it’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase.”

Six months out from your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot or two months out from your Johnson & Johnson shot?



Get your booster. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 17, 2021

On Thursday, with the unfortunate rise in the cases, country’s death toll has now crossed the grievous figure of 800,000. The U.S. has recorded a whopping 98 million cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.