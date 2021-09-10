COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Ending Anytime Soon — Its Getting Worse

It’s probably the time to change the way we look at COVID-19 outbreak.

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold of the world, people across the globe are eagerly waiting for life to restore to normal. However, with every passing month, it appears that the troublesome Coronavirus has different plans. Started from locking humans inside their homes straight for almost a year, the deadly contagion has since then been evolving endlessly. Alpha, Beta, Gamma and the most transmissible of all, Delta, the COVID-19 variants are continuously making the 21st century civilization go weak in the knees.

Experts and scientists suggest the COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime before spring.

Speed of Delta spread outpaced the goals to achieve herd immunity, amplifying the problem to greater extent.

Back-to-school season might make children the dangerous vector for outbreak.

Vaccine hesitancy poses another threat with large number of people still cynical about taking shots.

According to the medical experts, while the number of casualties and deaths due to the virus outbreak will not be as high as it was previously, it will, however, still take almost till spring for the world to restore the normalcy.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL IS PROBABLY A BAD CHOICE

The major reasoning behind the delay in the end of pandemic according to experts is administration’s decision to reopen schools. The back-to-school season is being deemed as the biggest upcoming spreader of the virus throughout the masses. While mass vaccination and authorization of vaccine boosters have given hope to the people, COVID-19 pandemic is still far from its end.

According to the report published by JAMA Pediatrics, young children are the favorite and most reliable vectors of the novel coronavirus. This is because they aren’t old enough to receive the vaccination and booster shots and worse, are in the most close contact with the older members of the households.

Another big threat to the mass vaccination attempts being carried out globally is the rapid pace at which the virus is mutating.

The pace of Delta variant outbreak has outperformed the goals set by medical experts to achieve herd immunity, thus making the problem a harder nut to crack.

This may soon outdate the efficacy of vaccines and boosters that are being devised to combat the contagion.

As many as 99% of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. account for the Delta strain. Even the vaccinated population is swiftly falling prey to the notorious mutant.

A SHIFT IN OUTLOOK IS WHAT IS REQUIRED

High-income countries like the United Kingdom and the United States were optimistically heading towards normalcy for first time since the outbreak. However, the Delta variant has reversed the transition, leading to delay in lifting the public-health restrictions and social distancing norms.

On the list of hurdles that the medical experts face, another one is the vaccine hesitancy. A large part of population is still either “cautious” or “unlikely to be vaccinated”.

However, a research by McKinsey concludes that the ultimate route to restoring the normalcy is not relying merely on vaccines and booster shorts. It is, in fact, to change the way we look at the pandemic. The sooner high-income economies start dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak as an endemic disease, the better it would be for the world to adapt. One way of doing this is transitioning the focus from reducing the case count among population to focusing on effectively dealing with the severe illness cases and deaths.

This move has been adopted by Singapore already and other nations are highly likely to follow the lead.