Costume Codes: Deconstructing Robert Pattinson’s Emotionally Heavy Bat-Suit

A Year Two Batsuit for Robert Pattinson’s detective Batman

(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(‘script’);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, ‘//a.vdo.ai/core/dkodingv2/vdo.ai.js’);

With a new Batman movie comes a brand new Batsuit and a lot of new Bat-stuff. With The Batman directed by Matt Reeves less than a month away, it is time to deconstruct Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit and all his Bat-tech. After being in production for almost half a decade, Matt Reeves can finally show the world his version of Batman he has been building out with Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight.

The Batman trailer

While the story is interesting for every Batman movie we see, Batman has become a version of James Bond in some aspects. As much as we like the acting, the story and the fight scenes, there is something very cool about having personalized cars and tech. So let us look at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit and his Batmobile:

Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit:

window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: ‘thumbnails-m’, container: ‘taboola-mid-article-thumbnails’, placement: ‘Mid Article Thumbnails’, target_type: ‘mix’ });

This is a version of Batman which is just starting out on his crime-fighting adventures in Gotham, so his Bat-tech is not fully refined yet. Starting with his Batsuit, this version of Batsuit feels like it was designed by hand by Bruce, who has nobody other than Alfred to help him out.

Absolutely losing it at the thought of Robert Pattinson making “lofi beats to study to”, in a trailer, in the batsuit. https://t.co/NbHuaLY0Jj — Patrick Clancy (@impatrickclancy) February 8, 2022

Unlike Christian Bale’s version of Batman who had Lucius Fox (portrayed by Morgan Freeman) to help him out with various Bat-tech, it seems like there is no such person for Pattinson’s Batman. The Batsuit is hand-woven, very crude and has almost zero tech weapons in it aside from his grapple gun. His suit also allows him to fly from buildings for a limited distance, usually to go to the ground and make his escape.

Here is what director Matt Reeves had said about the design philosophy behind the new Pattinson’s Batsuit and Batmobile to Total Film: “He’s on this obsessive mission. He’s a rich guy who’s able to use the money to do this stuff, but he’s doing it himself. So I wanted, at a practical level, or you to see the seams in everything that he’s doing.”

Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit is designed by David Crossman and Glyn Dillon. The duo have previously worked together on two Star Wars films: Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Robert Pattinson on the making of the Batsuit, for AlloCiné:



"I tried a lot of individual elements and it was a theoretical thing for a long time. And when we arrived, together, at this final costume, I remember trying it on and sitting there giggling." pic.twitter.com/yMjfaMK9BQ — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) February 6, 2022

Pattinson felt the emotional weight of the Batsuit

Pattinson felt the emotional weight of the cowl while working on The Batman “The nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone. Even just being in the suit all the time. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside.” He told GQ.

The studio built him a little tent off to the side of the set where he could go to decompress. And mostly he would pass the time getting weird in the bat suit. “I’d be in the tent just making ambient electronic music in the suit, looking over the cowl. There’s something about the construction of the cowl that makes it very difficult to read books, so you have to kind of almost lean forward to see out of the cowl.”

MORE FROM DKODING: Batman Costume Codes: This Isn’t Robert Pattinson’s Ultimate Batsuit

Pattinson felt unreal while trying out the final version of the Batsuit, “I tried a lot of individual elements and it was a theoretical thing for a long time. And when we arrived, together, at this final costume, I remember trying it on and sitting there giggling.” the actor reveals, speaking to AlloCiné.

The Batmobile:

The Batmobile is another crucial part of the whole Bat-tech. This Batmobile similar to Pattinson’s Batsuit feels like what Bruce would build in his early years. The Batmobile is a muscle car with slight modifications and a signature black colour.

It is seen in action in the trailer in which Batman chases the Penguin, revving up with nitrous producing blue flames in the exhaust. Reeves says that “The Batsuit and the car had to be able to materialise out of the shadows in a way that was provoking a kind of monstrous side. And so that was the other element that was super-important. It was about marrying those two things.”

The Batman releases worldwide on March 4th.