HOLLYWOOD

Costume Codes: Ben Affleck’s Batman Is The King Of Batsuits

Ben Affleck Batsuit
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music in his free time.

Previous Article
What Does Russia-Ukraine War Have To Do With Crypto? Time For Reality Check
No Newer Articles