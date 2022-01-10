Chris Hemsworth Wants To Quit Being Thor After Love And Thunder

Maybe Chris Hemsworth will continue to play Thor but he has lost all the enthusiasm after seven MCU appearances

We are at a loss of our OG Avengers after Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans retired from their respective characters of Iron Man and Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is effectively dead. On other hand, existing Avengers are either taking up new mantles like Sam Wilson aka our new Captain or handing them on like Clint Barton aka Hawkeye. And then there is a box-office miracle called Spider-Man: No Way Home that bagged Tom Holland a sequel to his original trilogy. But when MCU Phase 4 was announced Chris Hemsworth aka MCU’s Thor had the fourth instalment Love and Thunder in the kitty.

We caught up with the God of Thunder himself, @chrishemsworth, to chat about his new project and The Big Chris! #9Today pic.twitter.com/a63aaywRpP — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 5, 2021

MCU’s Third Pillar may depart too

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had three pillars since its advent, RDJ as Iron Man, Evans as Captain America, and Hemsworth’s Thor. Out of the three, Hemsworth is the only one who is still there playing the God of Thunder a.k.a Thor.

All the Superheroes who have got standalone in the MCU have completed the trilogy and signed off, while Hemsworth is the only one who is getting his fourth standalone, Thor: Love and Thunder. He is also expected to make his appearance in the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Holland stayed but will Hemsworth do the same?

Recently, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man created box-office history, his sticking to the role was one of the most asked questions among the MCU fans. So, when it was finalized that Holland will continue to be Spider-Man and will probably get another trilogy, fans had similar expectations from Hemsworth.

So, recently in talks with The Today Show in Australia Chris Hemsworth was asked if he will also sign up for a trilogy like Tom Holland. To which the actor replied that he is ready to play Thor as long as his fans want, but honestly, he has lost the enthusiasm to play the character.

How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three. I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they’ll have me, I’ll turn up, but I feel like that enthusiasm [for me] might be waning.

Hemsworth has been a part of the franchise for over a decade now. He made his debut as the God of Thunder with 2011’s Thor. Ever since his journey has not stopped and he has been a part of seven Marvel movies and that will increase by two once the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder are released.

So, maybe Chris has had enough of his role as Thor and may want to explore more versatile roles. Also, Thor: Love and Thunder will bring Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the new God of Thunder, the Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will be the new Thor

The plot of Thor: Love and Thunder is still under folds, so there are no clear signs if Natalie Portman’s Thor will permanently take over Chris Hemsworth’s Thor or is it just a one-time sake. One thing that’s for sure is, no matter how outstanding Natalie’s character turns out to be, it won’t be easy to fill up Hemsworth’s shoes.

The MCU fans have still not moved on after the departure of three huge MCU superstars, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. So, if Hemsworth leaves the MCU franchise it will be the end of the signature Avengers team.

Let’s wait to see what actually happens, whether Chris Hemsworth stays for the fans or is it goodbye. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the theatres on July 8th, 2022.