Chris Evans To Pick Up Captain America Shield One Last Time

Chris Evans, who played the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four franchise, might return as Captain America for in the upcoming Fantastic Four.

Rumours suggest that Chris Evans, who retired from the role of Steve Rogers, a.k.a Captain America after Avengers: Endgame might return for a small cameo to play the superhuman for one final time in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie. The actor infamously played the Human Torch in Fox’s previous iteration.

Chris Evans To Return As Captain America For The New Fantastic Four Movie? https://t.co/S0oo6ilaO3 — BestProductsReview (@BestReviewin) October 8, 2021

THE HUMAN TORCH RETURNS AS CAPTAIN AMERICA.

Chris Evans is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor played Steve Rogers a.k.a the Captain America made his final appearance in Avengers: Endgame. He played the super-soldier for over a decade starting with Captain America: The First Avenger.

Captain America has been part of one of the most top-notch MCU movies like Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame. The character retired from the Avengers after claiming ultimate supremacy. Though both he and co-actor Robert Downey Jr has previously said they’re done with their respective characters rumours are Evans might return for one final time for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Fantastic Four wouldn’t be something new for Chris Evans as he has been associated with the franchise since the original release in 2005. Back in 2005 he played the role of Human Torch, but this time he will return to Fantastic Four in his signature superhuman character, Captain America to play a cameo.

Evans Has A History With Fantastic Four

Even before picking up Cap’s shield, Evans was well into the Marvel universe. Back in the 2000’s 20th Century Fox held the rights to Marvel’s Fantastic Four characters and had made two separate but failed attempts to make a movie. In 2005 Evans debut as Human Torch aka Jhonny Storm along with Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards and Micheal Chiklis as Ben Grimm. The movie wasn’t great least to say however a sequel was made in 2007 titled, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. However, Evans’ experience wasn’t great and as the story goes he was apprehensive of taking up the role of Captain America that Marvel Studios offered him 5 years down the line. Now that the MCU Multiverse is open… the possibilities are endless. Even Deadline reported that Evans is nearing closing a deal back in January.

Video Credits: Collider

THERE IS SOMETHING FISHY ABOUT FANTASTIC FOUR

Either Marvel and Disney are trying to keep a low profile for the movie and surprise the fanatics out of the blue or there is something fishy. To our surprise, we don’t even know the lead cast of the movie yet.

All we can do right now is wait and hope that we get an update soon on the movie as well as the movie’s cast. Seeing Chris Evans return in his iconic role and hold that shield once again would be a dream come true for all the MCU fanatics.