Chris Evans Is Basically Playing Captain America In Disney’s Buzz Lightyear

Chris Evans’ Buzz Lightyear will offer a free trip to memory lane, but it promises more…

If you are a Gen Z, then animation gigantic Toy Story Film occupies a central place in your heart. The movie boasts blissful story-telling, relatable characters, and whatnot. The upcoming spinoff of the movie will dish out a fresh narrative from Buzz Lightyear’s perspective. It is expected to delve deeper into the space escapades of the beloved character. The recently dropped teaser trailer speaks volumes of this journey that the audience will unravel along with the film. And what makes Buzz Lightyear more interesting is Captain America aka Chris Evans has voiced the titular character.

EXPLORING THE NITTY-GRITTY

Pixar’s Lightyear sets itself apart from the original Toy Story franchise, as the predecessor has inherited Buzz as a toy from the popular Buzz Lightyear sci-fi series. The forthcoming movie will unearth mind-bogglers like how, when, and why concerning Buzz. It will intensively focus on Buzz’s career progression to rank of Captain of Universe Protection Unit of the Space Ranger Corps, the one dedicated to battle evil emperor Zurg. The directors Angus McLane sheds light on the same. He says,

“Set in the world of Toy Story‘ is kind of weird. Another way to get at it, it’s a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character,” He adds, “When you hear about the Buzz Lightyear of Toy Story talk about his space ranger-ness or Star Command, it’s very much a one-note amalgam of sci-fi cliches, which is the point of that movie,”

Buzz Lightyear Grew Up To Become Captain America?

The trailer features the soundtrack by David Bowie’s Starman. The clip jumps from Buzz’s spaceship getting chucked into space to him warring the vivid bad guys. And finally donning the famous space suit popularized in Toy Story.

Hollywood actor Chris Evans aka Captain America who has lent his voice to the character, speaks a few dialogues, and before he could complete the catchphrase “to infinity and beyond” the teaser ends which is a kind of call back to Avengers: Age of Ultron post credit where he ‘didn’t finish’ the catchphrase ‘Avengers assemble’. But that’s not it netizens have found various parallels in the trailer between Captain America and Lightyear.

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR’S SWEET TWEET

The actor took to Twitter to express his feeling soon after the teaser was dropped. He wrote,

“I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind,” He further adds, “I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day,”

Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams.



They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.



To @pixar and @AngusMacLane:



‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close❤️#Lightyear pic.twitter.com/DD1N7aYhKT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021

The actor expresses that animated movies were an enormous part of his childhood. And how playing the character has given literal meaning to the phrase ‘dreams come true.

Buzz Lightyear that featured in 1995 Pixar’s original Toy Story was voiced by Tom Allen. Buzz who mistakenly believed himself to be a flying space ranger rather than merchandise has trouble coming in terms with reality. Disney revealed that after this, Buzz was the best-selling figure of all time.

The movie is expected to drop in theatres on 17th June 2022.