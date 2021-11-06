Chris Evans Dubbed ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ After Losing The Title Last Year Due To Nude Leak

Chris Evans is rumoured to be Sexiest Man Alive in People’s 2021 issue

Marvel’s Captain America, Chris Evans is likely to take on the mantle of Sexiest Man Alive in 2021’s People magazine issue, as claimed by PageSix. Though, it was believed that the actor was in line for the preceding year as well. But the idea was thwarted owing to an accidental explicit image issue on his social media account.

Sexiest Man Alive of All Time 🏆 @ChrisEvans https://t.co/3vDlyZ5vmn — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 5, 2021

Chris Evans – The Sexiest Man Alive!

According to PageSix’s report, the 40-year-old charming actor will be landing on this superior stud title of the year 2021. Undoubtedly, the news shouldn’t come as the surprise, given the charms and charisma that he is spreading over the years through his jaw-dropping performances in movies like Knives Out, Avengers, and Captain America. Recently, the actor is set to voice in the film Buzz Lightyear, a spin-off of Toy Story. The film is waiting in the lobby of release for quite some time and is expected to drop in the theatres in June 2022.

In 2020’s People magazine issue, Michael B. Jordon took home this title. In an interview, he said, “It’s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Watch: Michael B. Jordan, Sexiest Man Alive 2020, On His Childhood, Perfect Date Night & More | People

The Instagram Mishap

Albeit, it is rumoured Evans was meant to lift this title last year, but unfortunate timings snatched this opportunity. In September 2020, the actor accidentally uploaded his nude pic on his Instagram account. Though he took down the image immediately nonetheless, the damage was already done. The frenzied fans started circulating the screenshots on Twitter threads and social media platforms.

Reportedly, it was claimed by a source of Page Six, “Chris was in discussions to take the [Sexiest Man Alive] cover last year, but it was not great timing,”. It was also mentioned by the source that “bosses thought it was better to wait” till this controversy has been put out.

However, certain other sources have claimed otherwise. And have abundantly refuted such statements. Nonetheless, the whole hoopla was an attention-grabbing mistake that sent the cyber peeps into a state of hysteria. And to rescue the actor from such a mess, Avengers’ co-star Mark Ruffalo and his brother Scott Evans quickly jumped in.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

The witty actor took this attention in his favour and imparted his patriotic duty by tweeting “Now that I have your attention ….VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Dwayne Johnson’s uncharted concerns

The actor was honoured with this highly-coveted title in the year 2016. While acknowledging the rumours of the next title being bestowed to Chris Evans, the Jumanji actor reacted to this piece of information very possessively.

“I am and will forever be Sexiest Man Alive. Listen, my Sexiest Man Alive title is in perpetuity. It's for life. Right? I don't give it up,” #DwayneJohnson said in an interview. @TheRock #Hollywood https://t.co/6AelIVM4BW — Outlook Magazine (@Outlookindia) November 6, 2021

In his interview with People, he said, “I am and will forever be the sexiest man alive. Listen, my sexiest man alive title is in perpetuity. It’s for life. I don’t give it up. That means whoever you put on the cover, it doesn’t matter because I’m always going to be the sexiest man alive.”

The magazine is slated to unveil this most sought-after title the next week.

