Chris Evans’ Captain America And Black Widow Scarlett Johansson Are Reuniting For Marvel’s Nomad

Speculations are making rounds that Marvel Studios is secretly developing its Nomad project for more than a year now.

Besides the long list of upcoming projects lined up, Marvel Studios seems to be secretly developing another project for a year now. And that is the Nomad project with Captain America and Black Widow. Here’s more on it.

On 10th December 2020, Marvel Studios announced multiple movies and shows on Disney Investor Day. Some of them are yet to come out, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Blade, and more. But the production giant left one property out of its presentation. And that was Nomad.

According to Murphy from Murphy’s Multiverse, Marvel had filed a trademark “Marvel Studios Nomad” along with those we mentioned here. But why are we saying that Nomad has to do with Captain America and Black Widow? Here’s why.

Nomad in the Comics

Marvel comics introduced the Nomad in Captain America #180. After Steve came to know that the Secret Empire ran the U.S. Government, he shed his Captain America arc and took up the Nomad’s mantle. Other than him, Ian Zola- adoptive son of Rogers in Dimension Z, Rikki Barnes- granddaughter of Bucky in an alternate reality and Jack Monroe, a member of the Thunderbolts, all have taken up the mantle of the Nomad.

Captain America as Nomad in the MCU

In the MCU, Rogers “dropped his shield” towards the end of Captain America: Civil War. Between Civil War and his next reappearance, as Nomad, in Avengers: Infinity War, 2 years had passed. His costume didn’t have the iconic colours, the star symbol was ripped off, and he didn’t have his star-spangled shield. The beard look too was a statement that the Sentinel of Liberty was no more and Nomad had taken over.

Chris Evans in the MCU

Chris Evans had seemingly bid goodbye to his role in the MCU with Avengers: Endgame. However, in January 2021, it was reported that the actor is back in talks with Marvel for another project. It won’t have him in the lead but more like a significant role. Marvel has been quiet about it still.

In May 2020, Chris Evans came to The Graham Norton Show and spoke about Captain America. “It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way”. However, this doesn’t mean that his past cannot be explored. Natasha Romanoff dies in Avengers: Endgame but her past was explored later in Black Widow after all. So, there is always a chance for Chris Evans’ reappearance as Nomad.

Black Widow’s Past

Scarlett Johansson’s fallout with Marvel Studios is something we all know about. However, the lawsuit she filed about the theatrical release of Black Widow was settled in some time. Then on November 18 this year, Scarlett Johansson received the 35th annual American Cinematheque Award. During the award ceremony, Marvel president Kevin Feige said, “We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” Now, just because she is producer doesn’t mean she can’t be in the “project”.

Captain America and Black Widow

So, is the project Feige spoke about the very Nomad project? If yes, then can’t she be in it? After all, the end of Captain America: Civil War did show Natasha help Steve and Bucky escape and pretty much proved her support towards their cause. And in Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Rogers arrive along with Natasha and Sam just in time to save Wanda and Vision from Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive. So, they were in contact, if not together, between the events of these two films. We must remember that Captain America took on the Nomad persona in the 2-year gap between the events of the two films, much like the events of Black Widow.

Even though the project will be set in the past, it can add to the future of MCU. It will the same as the ending of Black Widow that saw Yelena Belova about to go on her mission to hunt down Clint Barton, something that occurred in Disney+ Hawkeye. Although this doesn’t mean that Chris and Nat will be back in the MCU, their mere “assembling” will be a treat to the eyes, pretty much like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And let’s admit it, we want to see them again on the big screen one last time, right?