Charlie Cox Slyly Confirms Daredevil’s MCU Debut

There is nothing more annoying than scrapping a fan-favourite series due to the souring relationship between studios and streaming platforms. Ostensibly, just when the series is elevating to its primetime. In 2018, one of the most popular programs based on Marvel comic, Daredevil was hurled into the trashcan when Marvel and Netflix deals took south. Ever since then, fans have been waiting for reboots and continuation to answer unaddressed questions.

The rumours that are making rounds on the cyber-world are affirming more than ever about the return of Daredevil on the screens. Most recent in rumour-verse, Charlie Cox is supposed to reprise his Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. While, fans were anticipating him to be in the teaser trailer the Imax version put an end to wild gossip. However, leaked trailer footage showed Cox suited up and fighting beside Doctor Strange. Furthermore, last summer saw a set photo of Cox with Tom Holland in Matt Mudrock avatar.

Nonetheless, in a recent interview, Cox revealed some details that most definitely points to his return.

Charlie Cox Says,

In a recent interview with SiriusXM Cox cited the example of various settings of comic runs as he teased his return. He said, “So if there was to be an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show. If they choose me to do it, there’s going to be some elements of that are of course the same.” He also spoke about the character can be a ‘soft reboot’ and those rumours were already making rounds thanks to industry insiders.

ANATOMIZING THE RUMORS

Marvel’s insider Daniel Richtman, who happens to have claimed several legitimate nuggets of information for fans has dropped into the grapevine the revival of Daredevil. In his Patreon post that was dated for 2nd October, he mentions Marvel Echo’s show to be dished out as “sort of Daredevil Season 4” with “most of the main cast of Daredevil returning.” He further adds, the series Echo will still be “very much Echo’s show”.

However, according to him, many of the Daredevil main characters will reiterate their role in the upcoming series and shape it dynamically. It is also believed that this will become the gateway for Daredevil’s notable characters to be reintroduced in mainstream MCU and then further for big screens. The post reads,

“[These characters] will still have a history with one another. So they’ll look somewhat different with a bit of different backgrounds but still played by the same actors.”

Before you get lost in decoding what Echo is, let us clear the air for you. Echo is Marvel’s upcoming project that is still in a nascent stage with actress Alaqua Cox taking a lead role. It will serve as a spin-off of Hawkeye. Catch the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus on 24th November.

NETFLIX’S RIVAL DISNEY AS A NEW HAVEN FOR DAREDEVIL S4?

At present, no official confirmation has been extended by either Marvel Studio or Disney Plus about the so-called soft reboot of Daredevil. Though a growing number of theories pinpoint the resurrection of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk.

CONNECTING THE DOTS FROM ECHO TO DAREDEVIL

The grapevine also suggests that Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) and The Man Without Fear were roped in to play in Disney’s Hawkeye. This is reportedly done to streamline the Daredevil episode and further establishing Kingpin in MCU’s folklore. Simultaneously, he will be placed as the love interest of Alaqua’s character Maya Lopez and straightening the rough edges that were destined to be resolved in S4. Just so you know, Echo isn’t expected to premiere anytime before 2023 indicating this as a long shot.

If Marvel philosophizes the consequentiality of Charlie’s Daredevil then there are ample opportunities to make this happen. Given for any reason Spider-Man speculations get toasted. Many projects like Moon Knight, secret Invasion are in pipeline. Especially when Cox himself is suited up for the same. He said,

“Look, I had a great time, I’m so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I’d love to keep going. I’d love to be involved with it.”

Until then, it is only a matter of time we get to acknowledge the reality.