Charlie Cox Knows A ‘Little-Bit’ About Marvel’s Daredevil Plans  

Charlie Cox in an interview recently revealed how Matt Murdock’s and Kingpin’s debut in MCU will bring back Daredevil.

One of the most fantastic things that Spider-Man: No Way Home did was to bring back the dream of seeing Daredevil Season 4. After two months of the movie, Charlie Cox finally talks about all that happened and how he made it for a cameo, which will eventually serve as the stepping stone for Daredevil Season 4.

In his first in-depth interview about #SpiderManNoWayHome, Charlie Cox recalls a surprise call from Kevin Feige, the Daredevil Easter egg he and Jon Favreau tried to insert into the movie and the clandestine dinner he shared with Andrew Garfield https://t.co/FBjGowOB50 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2022

#SaveDaredevil couldn’t save Daredevil

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to break records even after two months of its release. Not only did the film win hearts by bringing three generations of Spider-Man on the same screen, but also left viewers speechless by bringing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil back to life.

It was an extremely wild moment when Cox appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer and the real charm came in when he caught that brick coming through the window faster than the “Peter Tingle” even figured it.

MCU fans had been waiting for Matt Murdock to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were always speculations coming forth that Cox might appear in the Spider-Man movie, but how abruptly the Daredevil had ended nobody was sure about his appearance.

Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix was canceled three years ago on November 29, 2018 pic.twitter.com/QDD2RhbxGl — Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) November 29, 2021

The Netflix TV show, Daredevil which went on fabulously for three seasons was abruptly cancelled in 2018. The show went on successfully from 2015 to 2018 and is still one of the most popular Netflix shows. No doubt, when the news of Netflix cancelling Daredevil’s next season came out, there was huge outrage and #SaveDaredevil was trending all over Twitter.

Cox left the audience stunned

The news broke several hearts out of which one was Daredevil’s. Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox brought forth a lot of information, which included his casting in the No Way Home, and what does the future of his vigilante role hold.

Marvel's #Daredevil star Charlie Cox wants more MCU crossovers after #SpiderMan return: "I hope I get to do loads more. I hope I get to be involved way, way more for many years. I hope it never ends." https://t.co/vzoxaJLCzs pic.twitter.com/HJEC0Lrkwa — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 7, 2022

Charlie said he was skeptical about his role in No Way Home that it might come as a disappointment to the director, Jon Watts. Watts had intentionally left a pause after Matt would appear on the screen to let the fans have their moment and live in it.

Jon said, ‘I have built in this moment where we reveal you, and no one speaks for a few beats because the audience will have a big reaction. I was a bit embarrassed, like, ‘Are you sure?’ I was going with the flow, but thinking, ‘I hope it’s not a letdown.’ But I got a lot of texts from friends who were at the premiere or saw it opening weekend, who told me there was a cool vocal reaction when that scene came on. It’s a strange feeling, but I am so grateful.

Furthermore, Cox spoke about how touching it was for him and the crew to see fans launching a movement to save Daredevil and bring back the show for its fourth edition. He also talked about how this scene skyrocketing increases the chances of Daredevil coming back.

“It’s a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility. If that scene works, if it’s cool, if it seems in place, then the sky’s the limit where this could go. And it would be great for me, naturally, but it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange.”

Daredevil will be back

The final bit of the interview was when Cox spoke about him and Vincent D’Onofrio discussing that their time as characters hasn’t ended yet. D’Onofrio who recently appeared in the Hawkeye just before Spider-Man: No Way Home made it to the theatre is a huge sign that there is something cooking with the two most important Daredevil faces.

Daredevil vs. Kingpin? 🤔



Charlie Cox teases he knows 'a little bit' of what's next for Matt Murdock in the MCU



'I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again'



(via @THR | https://t.co/toaTEf6pmX) pic.twitter.com/RBYvugDPxI — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 11, 2022

Now when both Murdock a.k.a Daredevil and Kingpin are in the MCU there are all the chances in the world that they might be seen sharing the screen soon.

“Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for us to do. I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.”

There’s a silver lining

Though there is nothing official from the production house, a lead actor saying something like this gives a lot of hope. Also, if we try to join the dots and timings of the vigilante and villain coming to MCU, it seems like it’s about time and the fans are up for a treat.

The #SaveDaredevil moment might not have saved Daredevil then but now MCU has probably listened to its fans yet again and Daredevil could be back in the near future.