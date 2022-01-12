After Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Showrunner Wants To Revive Henry Cavill’s Superman

While Henry Cavill is still regarded as one of the best actors to play Superman and he has constantly expressed how much he loves the role and wants to continue to be Superman, the management at Warner Bros and DC doesn’t feel the same way. They want to replace him with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Recently, Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight has expressed how he would make his Superman movie, with Henry Cavill.

First Flight 2.0

Cavill’s MoS was the starting piece of DCEU

Cavill was the key part of the original DCEU which was built by Watchmen director Zack Snyder back in 2013 with Man Of Steel. While Cavill went on to star in two more sequels in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, his Superman story always felt unfinished.

This was because he didn’t get to fulfil his role as the Justice League’s leader in the Justice League sequels planned by Zack Snyder, but also that he didn’t go on more solo Superman adventures. He had pitched a Man of Steel 2 with Mission Impossible director Christopher Mcquarrie but it got rejected since Mcquarrie had said,” the studio wanted him to fix their broken plans instead of creating something new”. The last time he shot for the role was back in 2016, but noise and the demand for him to return for more Superman movies has never died down.

As I've said before, I'd mow @ZackSnyder's lawn if he needed. Deeply admire his work. https://t.co/rgb8iu9DoL — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 6, 2022

Steven DeKnight dreams of making a Superman movie with Henry Cavill

Recently, Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight had been saying some interesting things about Superman and Zack Snyder. When asked about would he be open to working with the 300 director on a Man of Steel sequel, this was his response, ”As I’ve said before, I’d mow Zack Snyder’s lawn if he needed. Deeply admire his work.”

Further, when asked about who his Superman would be, his response was- Henry Cavill. He also told that he would put Brainiac in this movie as that character fascinated him a lot. But he also revealed that wishing for a Superman movie is like wishing for a Million dollars.

DC don’t seem to be interested in bringing back Superman

While on one hand many creatives like DeKnight and fans still wish for Henry Cavill’s Superman to return, WB and DC’s strategy of giving exactly the opposite of what fans ask for have ensured that he won’t be returning anytime soon. If all the leaks are to be believed that Sasha Calle’s Supergirl will be replacing the void left by Superman going forward in the DCEU.

Ben Affleck will also be leaving his Batman role and Michael Keaton will take over as the DCEU Batman. So it is going to be tough to see how Henry Cavill still returns to the DCEU unless Discovery manages to somehow Restore The Snyderverse and bring the whole Justice League crew back.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill has signed up for many interesting projects such as a big-budget Spy trilogy on Apple TV titled Argylle alongside Dua Lipa, as well as a Highlander reboot with John Wick director Chad Stahelski. He was most recently seen in season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia.