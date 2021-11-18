After Spider-Man Charlie Cox Confirms To Daredevil On Disney+

Not only the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will soon have his own MCU project.

The popular Netflix series Daredevil is expected to return. Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil who is rumoured to be a part of the upcoming Spider:Man: No Way Home will probably return on the big screen in a separate Daredevil project.

Daredevil deserves a fourth season

Daredevil is one of those fantastic series that becomes bigger and better with every moment. Every moment in that series will be worth investing in as when the climax comes it all pays off. Season 3 was certainly very early for a TV series of such potential and widespread popularity.

Watch: Daredevil Marvel Phase 4 Announcement Breakdown – Marvel Netflix Characters Return

The TV series brought a superhero who was technically blind but can definitely hear, see, feel, and knows what is going on around him or at a distance better than anybody else. Charlie Cox played the lawyer, Matt Murdock during the day and at night he was a typical vigilante, Daredevil fighting for justice in Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil successfully ran for 3 seasons on Netflix and a fourth season was expected. But, due to some conflicts between the two huge production houses, Marvel and Disney it was cancelled in 2018. The fans have expected, waited, and in fact, protested to save Daredevil and bring it back on the screen.

Very soon the rights for Daredevil will be in full control with the mcu. Hopefully they'll do what's right and bring back Charlie Cox along with season 4 goodnight pic.twitter.com/OaN0BUmUfJ — Aniq (@aniqrahman) November 25, 2020

Post the conflict and when the rights to Daredevil came back to Marvel, the rumours of Matt Murdock returning and that too in MCU has been at an all-time high. Now when the rights of Daredevil are with Marvel Studios, the character is free to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home

It has been rumoured for quite some time now that Charlie Cox will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although the actor has said earlier he won’t be a part of the movie, Marvel fans are taking it as another stunt from actors to surprise them and fans are way too optimistic about making his MCU debut.

Daredevil season 4: pic.twitter.com/zBUT3LLL5u — The Immortal Rob (@Rob_readscomics) November 15, 2021

The rumour right now is not about Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man movie or She-Hulk or any other upcoming MCU movie, it is much bigger. The rumour suggests that Daredevil will finally get the respect it deserves and will return with its own project.

The source that suggests all about Daredevil is extremely legit, Daniel Richtman a.k.a Daniel RPK. He posted a shot on his @RPK_NEWS1 Twitter account for the new Daredevil show. The shot clearly mentioned Marvel Studios with the name of the series, stating it is going to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now.

According to @RPK_NEWS1 a #daredevil project is in the works at Marvel Studios pic.twitter.com/qP7FQEqV9N — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) November 14, 2021

The catch in this post is it doesn’t talk about Daredevil being a new series or a new movie. It doesn’t even say if the Netflix series will continue or will there be any amends when Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil makes his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Matt Murdock making way to the MCU

Right now, all of this is just a rumour, extremely random speculation so we must not put our heart into it. But, the news brings a lot of optimism and there are a lot of chances of Daredevil coming back to life, after all, Marvel is now free to utilize any of its resources in a way it wants.

Also, with the multiverse kicking in bringing characters to existence and relating them with time could just be a piece of cake for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the fourth season of Daredevil makes its way it will definitely be a Marvel production and will probably be on Hotstar.

There are chances that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which would eventually help him in paving his path someway for a standalone Daredevil movie or another season of the Daredevil series.

So Hawkeye will introduce Echo & bring back King Pin, Matt Murdock will appear in No Way Home, Daredevil Will Appear In She Hulk, Echo will get her own series which will act as a Season 4 of Daredevil until Daredevil gets his own series down the line.



Well isn't the MCU amazing! pic.twitter.com/z2pk6mT3u9 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) October 2, 2021

All we can do right now is just hope, as the news of Daredevil returning after 2018 is a big hope. It would be amazing to see Charlie Cox return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home when it releases on 17th December 2021.