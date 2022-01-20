Charlie Cox To Get Daredevil Season 4 Only After Moon Knight, She-Hulk And Echo Appearances

Spider-Man: No Way Home was just a start for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil. As per Charles Murphy, Cox is set to appear “everywhere” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming years. Furthermore, when Cox is done with numerous appearances in various MCU projects, he might get a solo project of his own.
A New begining for Matt Murdock
Spider-Man: No Way Home was a real treat for fans. Every scene of the movie has its fan base and one such fan favourite scene was when Cox appeared in his lawyer outfit as Matt Murdock. After relentlessly campaigning to #SavetheDaredevil, Daredevil fanatics were overjoyed to see the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen return to the screen. With the campaign going for about 3 years last year rumours broke of Cox’s return. The real treat was Marvel head Kevin Feige affirming MCU’s Daredevil will be none other than Cox. Though his cameo ended within a blink of an eye, it was enough for fans to celebrate for a long time.
The audience was all in amazement when Cox caught that stone before Spiderman could and said, “I am a really good lawyer.” Now, the audience must be even more excited as several reports suggest that ‘he will be everywhere’ in the forthcoming MCU phase. Though it’s quite unclear whether Daredevil will be a new character cannon to MCU or a soft reboot of the Netflix series.
2022 and 2023 will see a lot of Daredevil
Not just limited to 2022, predictions suggest that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be starring in several MCU projects beyond 2022 too. Some of the projects that are nearly confirmed for Cox are She-Hulk, Echo, Moon Knight, Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4, and a standalone Daredevil series.
After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox will probably reprise his role in She-Hulk, which is expected to release in 2022. There are chances that Cox’s role in She-Hulk will not be as limited as it was in No Way Home. He is expected to play the lawyer against Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
Cox will probably begin his journey before She-Hulk and probably make his way to Moon Knight in March. further, he will definitely appear later in the undated Hawkeye spin-off Echo. It is expected that the show, Echo will show some chemistry between Matt Murdock and Maya Lopez. The show is will begin from where Hawkeye left and would follow Maya aka Echo.
Charlie Cox meets Vincent D’Onofrio
Talking about Hawkeye, there is another character that we can never forget when it comes to Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Now, when Kingpin a.k.a the big guy and Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil have entered the MCU, there is a high probability that Daredevil will cross paths with Kingpin.
Reports that suggest Daredevil have multiple appearances throughout MCU Phase 4 do not fail to state that Cox will get his standalone project [Daredevil Season 4] after he has appeared enough in different movies and series.
Though nothing is on paper right now, realising that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have appeared in the MCU titles is a clear sign that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have something huge for fans in store.
So, before Cox starts making his back to back appearances in the MCU, you must watch the three action-packed seasons of Daredevil.