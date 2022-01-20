Charlie Cox To Get Daredevil Season 4 Only After Moon Knight, She-Hulk And Echo Appearances

Spider-Man: No Way Home was just a start for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil. As per Charles Murphy, Cox is set to appear “everywhere” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming years. Furthermore, when Cox is done with numerous appearances in various MCU projects, he might get a solo project of his own.

The efforts to #SaveDaredevil were successful and the character is now back in action in the #MCU. Recent rumors have #Daredevil appearing just about everywhere over the next 2 years after showing up in #NoWayHome. Here's a rundown of the possibilities. https://t.co/KrDIzQgRuI — Charles I Don't Know About That Trailer Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) January 2, 2022

A New begining for Matt Murdock

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a real treat for fans. Every scene of the movie has its fan base and one such fan favourite scene was when Cox appeared in his lawyer outfit as Matt Murdock. After relentlessly campaigning to #SavetheDaredevil, Daredevil fanatics were overjoyed to see the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen return to the screen. With the campaign going for about 3 years last year rumours broke of Cox’s return. The real treat was Marvel head Kevin Feige affirming MCU’s Daredevil will be none other than Cox. Though his cameo ended within a blink of an eye, it was enough for fans to celebrate for a long time.

The audience was all in amazement when Cox caught that stone before Spiderman could and said, “I am a really good lawyer.” Now, the audience must be even more excited as several reports suggest that ‘he will be everywhere’ in the forthcoming MCU phase. Though it’s quite unclear whether Daredevil will be a new character cannon to MCU or a soft reboot of the Netflix series.

“I’m a really good lawyer.” – Charlie Cox, Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2021 pic.twitter.com/c5ltthbXMj — Stressed Breathing, 3rd form: Anxiety Attack (@LoserJo) January 4, 2022

2022 and 2023 will see a lot of Daredevil

Not just limited to 2022, predictions suggest that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be starring in several MCU projects beyond 2022 too. Some of the projects that are nearly confirmed for Cox are She-Hulk, Echo, Moon Knight, Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4, and a standalone Daredevil series.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox will probably reprise his role in She-Hulk, which is expected to release in 2022. There are chances that Cox’s role in She-Hulk will not be as limited as it was in No Way Home. He is expected to play the lawyer against Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.

So we are getting Charlie Cox as daredevil again in



Spider-Man No Way Home

She Hulk

ECHO

Daredevil series by marvel studios



they are treating Charlie the way he deserves to be treated pic.twitter.com/b4zdhepJNA — Craig (@__CS11) November 15, 2021

Cox will probably begin his journey before She-Hulk and probably make his way to Moon Knight in March. further, he will definitely appear later in the undated Hawkeye spin-off Echo. It is expected that the show, Echo will show some chemistry between Matt Murdock and Maya Lopez. The show is will begin from where Hawkeye left and would follow Maya aka Echo.

Charlie Cox meets Vincent D’Onofrio

Talking about Hawkeye, there is another character that we can never forget when it comes to Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Now, when Kingpin a.k.a the big guy and Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil have entered the MCU, there is a high probability that Daredevil will cross paths with Kingpin.

Reports that suggest Daredevil have multiple appearances throughout MCU Phase 4 do not fail to state that Cox will get his standalone project [Daredevil Season 4] after he has appeared enough in different movies and series.

Brilliant to see Vincent D'Onofrio back as Kingpin in Hawkeye. Non telly fans can ignore this tweet. pic.twitter.com/QMWWUrgq9m — Caravan Larry (@CaravanLarry) January 3, 2022

Though nothing is on paper right now, realising that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have appeared in the MCU titles is a clear sign that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have something huge for fans in store.

So, before Cox starts making his back to back appearances in the MCU, you must watch the three action-packed seasons of Daredevil.