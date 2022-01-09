Why No A-List Celebrity Is Attending Golden Globes 2022

The star-studded 79th annual Golden Globe awards that will kick-start the awarding season are hosted by Hollywood Foreign Press Association every year. The gala event is fabled for honouring the accomplishment of notables from film, music, and television. Though, year after year, the occasion witness deluge of guests around the globe owing to its magnanimity, this year will not trail the previous trends. As Hollywood grapples with the virulent strain of Corona, a lot of confusion circles the fiesta as no A-list celebrity seem to be in attendance for the Golden Globes 2022.

This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed.



The Controversy Surrounding Golden Globe Awards

These coveted accolades have constantly been on the radar for a plethora of reasons. Be it the biased nomination or a major lack of diversity. The HFPA has been cooking up all that’s necessary for making a headline. In February 2021, Los Angeles Times ran an expose on HSPA, discovering major ethical accompanied with a non-diversified journalist panel.

The anomalies were further accentuated in the nomination list of 2021, where several Black-led projects were missing. In another scandalous incident of April 2021, former HFPA president Philip Berk forwarded an email to its association member concerning the Black Lives Matter movement as a racist hate group. The same email was recovered by the Times group. The controversy keeps up now with the Golden Globe Awards 2022.

The 2022 Golden Globes Awards will be a private event and will not be live-streamed.



Results will be announced from a press release.



The constantly tanking rating of the accolades has given the deficient nudge to questioning the relevancy of this fiesta.

With these deviations at play, the event has turned into a private ceremony. However, if the association plans to correct its course and establish its adequacy, this constant struggle might cease. In an official statement, NBC expressed that they hope to possibly resume the broadcasting for the event for the coming 2023. The Golden Globe Awards are set to premiere on January 9th, 2022.

Where to watch?

Owing to whopping controversy the gala event is surrounded each year, NBC has parted its way and will no longer be the host channel for the ceremony. And hence, there will be no television broadcast for the fiesta. But the show must go on, so the audience can live-stream the event at goldenglobes.com and Golden Globes YouTube and Facebook channel on Sunday at 6:00 PM PST.

Who will be attending the fiesta?

As the contagion resurges due to the Omicron strain, the administration has decided that there will be no audience and nominees present at the event. Or as the Hollywood circles are a buzzed ‘no A-list celebrity wants to attend the Golden Globes.’ The awards have lost their charm with the actors who seem to be in full support of the representation of their peers. However, according to an official announcement, only select members and grantees would be gracing the occasion when the wards are presented. More so, there will no red-carpet and media presence.

Also, to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour, the attendees must be fully vaccinated along with booster jabs. At the same time should carry a negative PCR test with 49 hours of the event. Masks and social distance will be put in place as well.

Let us know what do you think about the whole Golden Globes controversy. Should they be boycotted for their misconduct or rendered with tolerance for their transgressions?