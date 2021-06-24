Can The U.S. Fight Against The New COVID-19 Cases Emerging In Country

The massive vaccination drive in the U.S. had just started infusing hope in the hearts of Americans. However, new COVID-19 challenges have started reemerging in parts of the country. In Massachusetts, 4000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported according to the latest data by the Department of Public Health. The troublesome part about the discovery is that all these 4,000 people were fully vaccinated.

Infectious diseases specialist of Boston University, Davidson Hamer said, “Breakthroughs are expected, and we need to better understand who’s at risk and whether people who have a breakthrough can transmit the virus to others,” he continued. “In some cases, they’ll be shedding such low levels of the virus and won’t be transmitting to others.”

Delta Variant poses a new threat before the United States as the vaccination drive gains momentum. According to the experts, the scale and speed of the spread of the new mutant strain is so quick that it might become predominant in the whole nation within weeks.

Please get vaccinated & make sure everyone around you over 12 is vaccinated. Protect the children and elderly. There’s going to be another wave with the delta variant & it’s going to be swift & horrific. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) June 24, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said at a White House press briefing that Delta variant is behind 20.6% of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

HOW MUCH PROTECTION DOES VACCINATION DRIVES OFFER AGAINST THE DELTA VARIANT?

So far, the authorized vaccines in the United States are providing powerful protection to the people against all the known variants of the COVID-19. However, the unvaccinated population remains the greatest threat to the eradication efforts.

To quote Dr. Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, “there still are big portions of the country where the rates of vaccination are quite low.”

“And, in fact, the Helix paper shows that this Delta variant is increasing in frequency — the speed at which it’s increasing in frequency is greatest in those areas where vaccination rates are lowest.”

Experts suggest that the best way to safeguard yourself from the Delta variant is by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. While there might be a minute percentage of vaccinated people getting reinfected, vaccines are still the strongest proven protection against COVID-19.

Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University says, “I encourage people who are vaccinated to trust in the vaccines but be cognizant that new variants will continue to occur where transmission exists.”

“So it’s really about ensuring local, national and global vaccination.”

SIGNIFICANT THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT VACCINES

Here are some of the key questions and doubts related to COVID-19 vaccines, answered by the Centre for Disease Control and Protection.

AVAILABILITY

The federal government is making vaccines accessible to people throughout the country at no cost. The vaccination camps can be found at retail pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, and doctor’s offices in your town or city.

EFFICACY

Vaccines are so far the best-proven protection against COVID-19. One might still contract the virus after taking the doses, however, it will keep you from getting seriously ill. Once you take the vaccine shot, it takes two weeks to build the immunity against the virus completely, sustaining the chances of contracting the virus between that period.

The researches on whether available vaccines will be effective on all the future mutants is still under process.

SAFETY

Contrary to myths, COVID-19 vaccines can never infect a person with COVID-19. Every vaccine being prepared undergoes established and new safety monitoring systems to ensure that it is safe for consumption by the body.

If you want to discover all safety spheres of the COVID-19 vaccine before taking the shot, you can use the new tool, v-safe, developed by CDC. It is a smartphone-based health checker that helps people regulate their post-vaccination health symptoms.