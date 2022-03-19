Brie Larson’s Nasty Image Has Ruined Ms Marvel For Fans Already

The new Ms Marvel trailer doesn’t pack the punch that is needed for introducing such a premium character to the MCU.

The first trailer of Marvel’s new Disney+ series Ms Marvel has arrived. Despite all the pomp and show, it fails to hit the spot that we all have come to expect from a MCU show.

It is very clear from the trailer that Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan AKA Ms Marvel aligns closely with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau. However, for all that the trailer shows, it doesn’t appeal as much as it should have. Whether it is due to the fact that it is about a new superhero that a debutant will portray or due to the very execution of the trailer, we cannot tell. But we cannot judge a new cast as it is chosen based on the characters in the show. But is this an excuse for a new show’s trailer that appears not new?

Ms Marvel and the Missing X-Factor

The missing factor in the Ms Marvel trailer is neither the music nor the superhero nor the execution. The missing factor is us. Or is it? Kamala Khan is a teenager and the trailer is made from the POV of a teenager. The school-life, the first crush, the day-dreaming, we, the MCU fans, passed these phases when Phase One was emerging. So in a way, the inability of the trailer to connect is because it is directed not towards us, no matter how much it may seem.

Ms Marvel may be a teenager but the present state of the MCU has made us want for more mature content, something that is a result of how far we have come as the fandom. However, Ms Marvel is a part of Phase 4 and we have to make do with whatever we are offered for the sake of the larger MCU storyline. Ms Marvel will eventually go on to become a member of the Young Avengers.

Reality and Fantasy

Ms Marvel will have issues separating her reality and fantasy. Kamala loves the Avengers. She is a huge fan of Captain Marvel and spends most of her time fantasizing about her. On the other hand, her words, “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world. That’s a fantasy too,” are proof that from where she hails, this is the norm. So this dynamic between reality and fantasy will be a thematic element in the show, one that contributes to her becoming a superhero. However, the amount of impact it will have is doubtful.

From the trailer, it seems that the show will be too young to properly explore such grave plot elements. We have to wait and see how the creators balance the show between a story of a young teenage superhero and the nature of the MCU.

The visuals of the trailer are clearly like a rom-com. This is to uphold Kamala’s teenage self. From the onomatopoeia to the 2-D hearts flying to the very BGM, which is Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, Ms Marvel stresses its teenage nature and its flamboyant arc. Blinding lights is symbolic of Kamala’s fantasies that seem to blind her from reality. While all this does look grand, we cannot help but look for something that just isn’t there. Hopefully, the second trailer will provide us with more.

Has Brie Larson Ruined the Marvels?

This is certainly something we need to give time to. Captain Marvel failed to impress us. Brie Larson was unable to pull off the highly anticipated superhero role. And this seems to have long-term consequences, so much so that the Ms Marvel trailer too appears unattractive despite its grandeur.

Perhaps, Captain Marvel ingrained in our subconscious the thought that all Marvels are the same and only introduced to take the MCU forward. While it doesn’t make sense to judge the show based on a trailer, a trailer does set the stage of anticipation. But this one was more like a playground than a stage. And a playground is only for kids and so does Ms Marvel.

Ms Marvel will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.