BoycottWB – The Real Reason DC Fans Are Angry

There has been a lot of back and forth between Warner Bros and the DC fandom, especially with the section of the fandom which is very invested in Zack Snyder’s DC movies. But since the rumours have surfaced about WB’s current plans to erase the Snyderverse in the upcoming Flash movie, the fandom feels very hurt. Coupled with the news of Geoff Johns returning to DC comics to write some more comics, the fandom has started campaigning to Boycott WB.

These Quotes from the youtube video "Does DC/WB still Deserve Your Support?" made me so sad…



I don't want to boycott anything from the franchise I deeply loved/supported, none from this fandom want that.



But seems WB didn't give us a choice. pic.twitter.com/D7xvwjapwz — Fiona Zheng is Real 🇨🇳 #SnyderCut! (@fukujang0627) October 23, 2018

Who is Geoff Johns and how is he connected to Boycott WB

Geoff Johns has been a major antagonist with the Snyder fandom. He along with Toby Emmerich were the people in charge who took the decision to remove Zack Snyder from his Justice League movie and bring in Joss Whedon.

Johns was the DC Films co-chairman back in 2017. And with the benefit of hindsight, it is clear how bad of a decision it was. Zack Snyder’s Justice League stands as a behemoth of sci-fi action film which has the best of comic book filmmaking while also having a grand scale and scope. In comparison, Joss Whedon’s cut which WB preferred looks like an utter disappointment.

Walter Hamada’s reign has almost killed the DC brand

Since 2017, Walter Hamada has taken over as the DC films president but with mixed results. Aquaman was already in production before his arrival and earned a billion dollars and had a lot of positive reviews. But since then DC has seen a steady decline in box office revenue although getting very positive reviews from critics.

Under Hamada it is a clear strategy to see lesser and lesser investments made in the movies, resulting in some very weird outfits for famous DC characters, as well as trying to inject a lot of humour in their films. While fans have been asking for more Justice League films and a sequel to Man of Steel, DC has been hellbent on ignoring the fans voices but investing in projects which not many are interested in.

Justice League star Ray Fisher says WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff's latest defense of DC Films President Walter Hamada is tone deaf.https://t.co/lthdhKZGrb pic.twitter.com/frVz6XZwMj — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) March 23, 2021

Not only that, Wonder Woman which had a superb solo film did a complete U-turn in Wonder Woman 1984. The sequel turned Wonder Woman into a weird version which was a far cry from the warrior princess we had seen in her first movie.

And after news started emerging that The Flash would entirely erase the original DCEU, enough was enough. At one point the DCEU was set as a direct counter to the MCU and had a fair shot at reaching the peaks Disney achieved. But now it always seems like DC is playing catchup in a race they are not even in the conversation for.

Ray Fisher’s Pleas

A disgruntled fanbase can only be antagonized for so long. After almost a year of pleas from Ray Fisher to Warner Media to hold people accountable for their decisions in the Justice League fiasco – there’s still no response. Fisher, who played Cyborg has said multiple times that the entire cast of the film was treated poorly. Further, Fisher claims he was a subject of racial discrimination from the producers of the film – Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and the director Joss Whedon.

Thinking about how amazing Cyborg’s story arc in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was. pic.twitter.com/kQ36lSvFAc — Di. (@HailEternal) January 15, 2022

All of these reasons combined have caused a section of the fandom to unite and push for Boycott WB. And at this point the fans are right. WB need to have accountability in treating their actors and crew and mainly the consumers.