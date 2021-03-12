Bitcoins Are So 2011, Space Stocks Are The Investment Goldmines Of 2021

Move over Bitcoin; Space stocks are here! The time for investing in Cryptocurrencies is fading away as big companies turn to the new frontier in Space inducing a rise of new Space Stocks. Take a look into top Space Stocks to invest in for 2021.

Bitcoin had a humble beginning in 2008 and has spiked over the last decade. It has been quite a roller coaster ride for the Bitcoin investors. Despite the tumultuous journey, Cryptocurrency is largely in use for investing activities across the globe. However, leading investment advisors are offering investment ideas for the coming year. Space travel tops the list for 2021, followed by e-commerce and sports betting.

The potential of space has been quite eluding since the space race began in 1969. However, it is not the lack of opportunities but the technical glitches that accompany the space potential. However, 2020 has brought in a growing interest in funding for the space market. The movement of astronauts to the Spaces station from NASA led to SpaceX launching space missions and Virgin Galactic to complete the glide flights.

The Economic Opportunities with Space

The economic opportunities with space are innumerable, and the investment in space is only going to skyrocket from now on. Satellite imaging, satellite tracking, connectivity, space solar, and many other market opportunities will open up soon, making the space stocks reach space. The resources that will be made available to mankind from the Moon and Mars will soon be unveiled.

Spire, a company that collects data, refines, and sells it to global companies, recently announced its merger with SPAC NavSight. The merger will spike the Spire stock to value at $1.6 billion for 164 million shares. The announcement has also led the stocks of NavSight to increase by 7 percent. It is valued at $11.15, and the merger values Spire stock at about $1.6.

Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public Through a Merger with NavSight Holdings, Inc.

Read the full press release here: https://t.co/piHXWg9j5h — Spire Aviation (@SpaceADSB) March 1, 2021

Watch: How to invest during the rise of space stocks

Top 5 Hot stocks to buy from cool Space in 2021:

1 /5

Virgin Galactic

Promoted by UK billionaire Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic, listed as SPCE in the New York Stock Exchange, is a space tourism company that intends to fly spaceships with people and generate billions of dollars in revenue. Virgin Galactic intends to grow and evolve with continuous exploration of space.

The future is here! Virgin Galactic to begin trading on the NYSE as the first space tourism stock via @THESHEETZTWEETZ https://t.co/uB1mw5ZBMa — valerie block (@ValerieBlock) October 28, 2019

2 /5

AST & Science

AST & Science is the only company to build the first space-based cellular broadband network that enables smartphones to access 5g speed on land, sea, and flight. The company AST & Science will be the leader in offering internet access to the world and is listed as NPA at the NASDAQ.

“SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network that is accessible by any mobile phone, anywhere in the world.” ⁦@AST_SpaceMobile⁩ https://t.co/Y0Pa0yMruU — Adriana Cisneros (@cisnerosadriana) February 2, 2021

3 /5

MAXAR

MAXAR, a satellite imaging company, has the expertise and technology required to establish a space presence. Listed as MAXR in the NYSE, MAXAR offers products like robotics, satellite imagery & access, and Geospatial Services, to name a few.

Our next-generation #Earth imaging constellation will change everything. In 2021 we will deploy a legion, WorldView Legion, providing unprecedented visibility into our changing #planet, helping to solve the biggest challenges facing our world today. https://t.co/qOJ27hIFVJ pic.twitter.com/m1VDtAHmZK — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 9, 2021

4 /5

Momentus

Momentus is a space technology company that is a SpaceX partner and listed as SPAC in NASDAQ. The company has proprietary water propulsion technology and will be the tech platform for Space in the future. Shuttle service, charter service, and in-space delivery are a few services offered by Momentus.

We have selected Redwire (@redwirespace) to develop robotics systems for our next-generation Vigoride vehicle. Read more about the partnership here https://t.co/VpZ9pLEaND — MOMENTUS (@momentusspace) January 14, 2021

5 /5

Astra

Astra, listed as HOL in NASDAQ, is building small rockets that can be launched frequently to Space, making it the “FedEx” for Space. The company is looking forward to offering reliable and affordable rocket launchers. Astra offers a satellite delivery service to one and all.

While Bitcoin has reached an exciting place and is looking forward to a bright future. The space economy is set to grow 10X soon. Hence, it is the right time to invest in these companies as they are about to achieve big in space. However, their lucrative journey depends on numerous factors. It is also vital to keep a tab on the mergers between companies like Vector Acquisition Corp with Rocket Lab USA, Black Sky with Osprey Technology Acquisition, Astra with Holicity, and Momentus with Stable Road Acquisition. Most of these space companies listed have the potential to grow exponentially in 2021 and so will their stock prices.