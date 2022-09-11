11 Biggest And Shocking British Royal Family Scandals Of All Time

The British Royal family has always been an object of fascination, and of course, they have had their share of shocking scandals too. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, interest in these dark secrets is at an all-time-high.

Out of all the royal families of the world, the British royal family is the most popular and the reasons are not that hard to tell. Besides the larger than life lifestyle that the royal family leads, it is the series of scandals that has made this family more interesting than anything else in the world.

Who is the most scandalous British royal?

There are plenty of British royal family members who have stirred massive controversies. However, the reasons have, more or less, remained the same- failed marriage and unfulfilled love. Prince Charles ( Now King Charles III), Princess Diana, King Edward VIII and Princess Margaret are probably the most scandalous royal family members over the years.

Who is the most loved royal of all time?

Despite a family full of scandalous lover affairs, failed marriages, paparazzi feuds, and infamous allegations, Queen Elizabeth emerges as the most loved royal of all time. The Queen has remained dignified, respected and an exemplary leading figure throughout her entire lifetime.

Deep down, we are all obsessed with all that goes behind the grand walls of Buckingham Palace. So without a further ado, here’s DKODING — 11 biggest royal family scandals that caused a stir throughout the world.

King Edward VIII abdicated crown for divorced American woman

This was perhaps the beginning of the series of jaw dropping royal family scandals. In 1936, Kind Edward VIII renounced the throne that he took after his father’s demise in the same year. The reason- he was in love with Wallis Simpson, a divorced American socialite whom he wanted to marry.

King Edward VIII abdicated crown for divorced American woman

Consequently, King Edward VIII chose love over throne because Church of England forbade the royal member from marrying someone who had been divorced. The love birds married in 1937 for the rest of their lives until Edward died in 1972.

What happened to Wallis Simpson after Edward died?

The couple stayed together after their marriage till Edward died in 1972. Following the death of her husband, Wallis Simpson too died in 1986 and was buried next to Edward as “Wallis, Duchess of Windsor” in the Royal Burial Ground near Windsor Castle.

Princess Margaret and the gritty love life

After Edward, it was Princess Margaret to fall in love with a man who was, again, married. The royal princess had a high profile affair with the Royal Air Force officer Peter Townsend who divorced his wife in 1953 and proposed Margaret. However, the rigid rules of church forbade the marriage and the relationship came to a tragic end in 1955.

Princess Margaret and the gritty love life

However, the gritty love life of Princess Margaret doesn’t end here. She was soon married to photographer Anthony Armstrong Jones. However, the union turned out to be an epic failure and the two announced divorce in 1976.

What happened to Princess Margaret?

Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret died in 2002 after encountering a cardiac attack in London. This was the second time Margaret suffered from a stroke.

History’s most scandalous love triangle- Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Camilla.

The disastrous marriage of Prince of Wales and Princess Diana is no secret. The two were married while Prince Charles was still in love with Camilla. Eventually, Princess Diana too was reported of having an affair with a member of royal staff. While the couple was already going through rough patch, transcript of phone call conversation between Diana and her lover were released in the media.

However, it was not long before the telephonic conversation of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were too released in media. This event confirmed the romantic involvement of the rumored lovers.

History's most scandalous love triangle- Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Camilla

Following the incidents, the couple parted their ways.

What was the age difference between Prince Charles and Diana?

Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a 12 years age difference. The two stayed married for 15 years before finally getting divorced in 1996.

Princess Diana’s bombshell interview

If you are aware of probably the biggest dent on royal family’s reputation—Princess Diana’s interview, here is the famous line for reminiscence-

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Princess Diana's bombshell interview

In an interview with journalist Martin Bashir of BBC, Diana opened up about her struggle with the paparazzi, self harm, eating disorder and postpartum depression. Diana also revealed that she was familiar with the love affair of Camilla and Charles. She went on to accept her love affair with her riding instructor James Hewitt.

Following the incident, Queen herself requested the couple to separate.

Did Diana regret her interview?

Although, Diana expressed her reluctance from doing a similar interview again, she never regretted it. Diana was reportedly quoted saying, ” I have no regrets. I wanted to do it, to put my side over. There has been so much rubbish said and written that it was time people knew the truth.”

Princess Diana’s bombshell interview

Princess Anne’s divorce and second marriage

Marriages have stirred the biggest scandals in the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II ‘s daughter Princess Anne was married to Mark Phillips, an Olympic equestrian, in 1973. However, the media soon labelled the marriage as “joyless sham” after the evident unhappiness between the two.

This was followed by the stolen copies of letter exchanges between Anne and her lover Timothy Laurence, a British naval officer. Although the content of the letters remained hidden, it was described by tabloid as “extremely intimate” and “too hot to handle.”

The incident took place in 1989 and the couple parted their ways in 1992. Laurence and Anne were married later in the year.

Princess Anne's divorce and second marriage

How did Princess Anne meet her husband?

The two accomplished equestrians met because of their common passion for horses. Princess Anne and Captain Phillips first met in Mexico City at an event after which, the two started dating.

The Nazi Armband of Prince Harry

Prince Harry had different reasons for making headlines before he married Meghan Markle. Then most eligible bachelor of the world, Prince Harry was spotted donning Nazi costume in a party with a Swastika armband in 2005.

The Nazi Armband of Prince Harry

The prince issued an apology later saying, “I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize.”

Prince Harry should apologise for calling a soldier the p-word and dressing up in a Nazi costume before he preaches to the world about racism. Debating the Duke of Sussex's latest social media message and the release of Finding Freedom with Royal Editor @RFitzwilliams @talkRADIO. pic.twitter.com/R1AYsFpcTp — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 11, 2020

The Vegas scandal of Prince Harry

Notorious tales of Prince Harry doesn’t stop at the Nazi costume incident. Harry reportedly got naked at a party in Las Vegas during a strip billiards game seven years later. The pictures of the same were leaked to The Sun in 2012.

The Vegas scandal of Prince Harry

Kate Middleton’s topless photo on magazine cover

Closer magazine published the topless sunbathing photos of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge in its cover. Prince William and Kate Middleton were on a vacation, staying at Queen’s nephew’s private holiday home.

However, the couple sued Closer Magazine and won the case in 2017. The tabloid had to pay $118,000 in damages.

Kate Middleton's topless photo on magazine cover

Did Kate and William live together before marriage?

Before marriage, the two lived together and were in fact, the first royal couple to move in together before marriage. This happened in 2010, shortly after their break up in 2007, when Prince William was training to become a Royal Air Force pilot.

Meghan Markle’s staging photos with paparazzi

While the Duchess of Sussex was preparing to walk down the aisle on her wedding day, her father Thomas Markle was spotted staging photos with paparazzi. Later, TMZ reported that Meghan’s father will not attend the wedding stating heart attack as the reason. Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle on wedding day.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex: news agency AFP #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/q7CxjCOWFM — NDTV (@ndtv) May 19, 2018

Why did Meghan Markle cut off her father?

Meghan and her father Thomas already had a troubled relationship before she got married to Prince Harry. However, the incident where Thomas Markle was caught staging paparazzi pictures of her daughter’s wedding was perhaps the last nail in the coffin.

Meghan Markle's staging photos with paparazzi

Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties

In Nov 2019, the Duke of York landed in grave social scrutiny for a seedy friendship with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein. As a result, Prince Andrew stepped back from his royal duties. However, the controversy didn’t stop there. He was later accused by Virginia Roberts for forcefully building sexual relations with her between 1999 and 2002. The allegations were, however, denied by the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre must file a written report about the status of their pretrial discovery on March 7.



That means the public will get a glimpse at some of the evidence and witness depositions they've obtained or hope to secure in about a month. pic.twitter.com/WdB2dnhCE6 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) February 8, 2022

Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties

How is Prince Andrew related to Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Andrew is the second son of Queen Elizabeth. Born on Feb 19, 1960, Prince Andrew was considered as Queen’s most favorite child.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down from crown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied knots in 2018. Less than two years after their marriage, the couple decided to give up the senior royal duties further announcing that they will balance their time between both U.K. and North America. Within two months from the announcement, the couple and their son Archie moved to California.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down from crown

This is not all. In Feb 2021, the two announced that they are no longer the working members of the royal family and later, Meghan Markle opened up about racism and classism in the British royal family in the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.