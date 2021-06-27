Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Struggles For Support From Its Own Party

Centrist Senators have backed the Bipartisan plan but the divide among Democrats has become stark.

President Biden along with a group of bipartisan senators have finally struck a deal in the direction of the infrastructure plan. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework that aims towards the improvement of the nation’s bridges, roads,` and broadbands is valued at $1.2 trillion and is waiting to strike luck in Congress.

Highlights

President Biden strikes a deal with 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats to pass the Infrastructure plan worth $1 trillion.

Progressive Democrats still divided on the plan, calls it too small.

Skeptic majority of caucus demands for inclusion of child rights, education, and climate change in the plan.

Senate begins budget resolution for the Democrats to start the reconciliation process.

President Biden said at the White House,

“To answer the direct question: We have a deal.”

To kick start the reconciliation process by the Democrats, the Senate has already started the budget resolution. The real task lies in convincing the progressive Democrats who are

So far, 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats have voiced their support for the infrastructure plan. The road ahead is a challenge to win 60 votes in the Democratic-majority Senate. The biggest challenge lies to bring the Democratic leaders under-confidence to win the massive caucus.

The bipartisan infrastructure framework would be good for the economy and good for our people.



We need both this and the American Families Plan — it was always my hope to reach a bipartisan deal on infrastructure while seeking to pass my Families Plan through reconciliation. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 26, 2021

The major portion of the amount will be spent on the transportation sector with a $312 billion investment. Almost $266 billion will be allocated to building non-transportation infrastructure.

The third largest sum of money would go into the road, bridges and other major infrastructure worth $109 billion. $66 billion will be allocated to the passenger and freight rail while $49 billion will go into public transit. Other allocations stand at $73 billion for power infrastructure, $65 billion for broadband, $55 billion on water infrastructure, and $15 billion on electric vehicle infrastructure.

President Biden is optimistic about the efficacy of the plan to inject new jobs into the U.S. economy along with bridging the digital divide among the population of different regions.

“The investments we’ll be making as a result of this deal are long overdue.”

WHERE WOULD THIS TRILLION DOLLAR COME FROM?

There is no agreement yet on how the administration would fund the trillion-dollar Bipartisan Plan. The cost would most likely be covered by readjusting existing private-public partnerships, federal funds, and by increasing the measures for more stringent IRS enforcement.

One proposal suggests increasing the IRS enforcement, devising a way for strict payment of taxes by the wealthy. Another suggestion proposed to put the unused COVID-19 funds, both at the state and local level, to fund the infrastructure plan.

Another addition to the list of proposals is selling strategic petroleum reserves ad auctioning wireless spectrum.

SENATE STILL DIVIDED ON THE TRILLION DOLLAR PLAN

So what’s holding back Democrats from supporting the plan that could inject jobs and boost economy of the company. The answer is the bandwidth of the plan. Many Democratic Senators agreed to support the plan only if it covered education, health care and child and elder rights in its purview. A good majority of these Senators call it “too small” and therefore, the Biden administration would have to work really hard to get it approved.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. said that the current deal is

“way too small. Paltry, pathetic. It has to be combined with a second much more robust, adequate package, to be deserving of a vote, and I am very hopeful that it will be followed by another package.”

In President Biden’s words, he will have to “fight like heck” to “get every Democrat and do it through reconciliation, if it gets done.”