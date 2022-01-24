Here are the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 that make up for a promising investment stream.

If cryptocurrency was a national economy, it would be eighth largest in the world at present. The $3 trillion industry has gone mainstream at a wild pace in the last few years. As of November 2021, the average everyday trade volume of cryptocurrency stood at a whopping $167 billion. With internet inundated with the discussions and breakthroughs surrounding DeFi, it is common to face the question- which is the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022?

However, which cryptocurrency to invest in is a question where the actual journey of an investor begins. There are more than 8000 cryptocurrencies currently in circulation and with mammoth choices, odds of picking the right crypto to invest in increases.

Therefore, we have created a well-researched list of the best 10 cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022 to help you make a better and informed decision with your money.

Without any delay, let’s explore the best cryptos that deserve a star spot in your DeFi portfolio.

The 10 Best ‘Cryptocurrency’ to Invest in 2022

1 /10

Bitcoin: Founder — Satoshi Nakamoto

This one was probably already on your list but it shouldn’t be unless you know the right reasons. Despite all the controversies and regulatory challenges, Bitcoin is still the largest cryptocurrency by market share. The world’s largest crypto grew by whopping 195,500% in the last decade, i.e., between Jan 2012 and Jan 2022. Out of the total $3 trillion market cap of the cryptocurrency industry, Bitcoin alone makes up for $815 billion.

While the numbers sound magical, here are the questions you should be asking before buying Bitcoin.

How do Bitcoins work?

World’s largest crypto runs on the decentralized blockchain technology where transactions are recorded in a distributed ledger. It requires miners to solve complex mathematical puzzles for them to successfully mine blocks. These blocks are then recorded on the blockchain and miners take away Bitcoin as rewards.

Is Bitcoin safe to buy?

No crypto is hundred percent safe given the lack of regulatory authorities to look into hacks, phishing and frauds. Bitcoin is no exception. While the returns on BTC sound tempting, it is also highly volatile and not an investment for impatient and faint hearted.

2 /10

Ethereum: Founder — Vitalik Buterin

Next on our list is the most revolutionary of all the cryptocurrencies- Ethereum. Ethereum is actually a blockchain platform where developers can host their NFTs and coins for the smart-contracts that it provides. The cryptocurrency that Ethereum blockchain uses is again, Ethereum or Ether. Between April 2016 and Jan 2022, Ether has grown by meteoric 33,500%.

Is Ethereum a good investment?

The answer is yes. First, it has strikingly outperformed Bitcoin by seven times. Second, it has a significant utility that is increasingly being adopted in the real world too. Thirds, Ethereum 2.0 is revolutionizing the way crypto works by introducing Proof-of-Stake system that is more energy efficient.

How do I buy Ethereum?

One can trade Ethereum on any crypto exchange accessible in the geographical region. One needs to have a crypto wallet to easily trade on platforms like Coinbase, Binance, Crypto.com, etc. You can also buy Ethereum from Paypal and Robinhood.

3 /10

Solana: Founder — Anatoly Yakovenko

This is another cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022 that is both, a crypto and a blockchain platform. Like Ethereum, Solana too has its edges that make it a promising bet for your portfolio. It runs on a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-History model that allows the fastest processing of transactions. After being launched in 2020, Solana’s native token SOL has spiked by 22,000%.

What was the starting price of Solana?

Solana was priced at $.04 during its initial seed sale.

4 /10

Cardano: Founder — Charles Hoskinson

The winning feature of this crypto is the Proof-of-Stake model of its blockchain. The mechanism makes it faster and energy efficient, validating the relevance of its use case in the future too. The smart contracts and other applications of the blockchain are powered by its native token, ADA.

It's too risky not owning #Cardano looking forward what it could do the next 3-5 years. $ADA 🚀🚀#CardanoCommunity — Aminebadra 🎩🔺 (@CryptowithAmine) January 18, 2022

Is Cardano a good investment?

Currently, Cardano is among the top cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. The project is being led by one of the Ethereum’s cofounders and despite volatilities of crypto world, is a good investment given its use cases.

5 /10

Tether: Founders — Brock Pierce, Reeve Collins, and Craig Sellars

If your biggest problem with crypto investment so far has been its volatility and risk, Tether is the solution for you. This crypto is actually a stablecoin meaning that it is backed by the traditional currencies like Euro and U.S.D.

This means that the fluctuations in the value of Tether remain close to those of one of the two denominations, making it one of the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022.

What is the purpose of Tether?

Tether is basically a crypto designed for the investors who value stability while investing. Being a stablecoin, it rules out the scope of extreme volatility for the investors.

6 /10

Binance Coin: Founder — Changpeng Zhao

The success scale of this crypto is actually linked to its parent crypto trading exchange, Binance. It was launched in 2017 and since then, has witnessed exponential growth due to billion dollar trade volume on Binance everyday.

The token can be used to pay fee, trade on Binance, book travel deals, and process payments. If not, one can simply trade it in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum.

'Successful traders are not gamblers'



Here are some tips on how to trade responsibly ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/86Mi1xCOkc — Binance (@binance) January 20, 2022

Should I invest in Binance?

There are a lot of advantages of investing in BNB. First, it is the utility token of the world’s biggest crypto exchange. Second, it has a diverse range of uses like trading, processing payments and booking travel deals. Third, it provides great discounts, as much as 25%, while paying trading fees on Binance.

7 /10

Polkadot: Founder — Gavin Wood

Polkadot is the cryptocurrency that is ascending the charts through its innovation and utility. One of the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022, Polkadot allows various blockchain networks like Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, etc., to integrate and function mutually. The idea is revolutionary and this is one reason why the Polkadot price have spiked by 925% since its launch in 2020.

Why is Polkadot the future?

Polkadot is revolutionary in its idea. It is widely regarded as the future of crypto because it makes the decentralized network of crypto more connected by serving as a portal for data and value to flow between different blockchain networks.

'We are moving on to the phase where we have more latitude to build things on top of Polkadot, and the technologies beyond Polkadot 1.0, into what Polkadot 2.0 looks like.' – Polkadot founder, @gavofyork, right now at @CFCstmoritz. pic.twitter.com/uFryI8CT8H — Polkadot (@Polkadot) January 13, 2022

8 /10

Polygon (MATIC): Founders — Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun

From 2 cents at the beginning of 2021 to $2 by May 2021, Matic was the best performing crypto last year. Currently, the crypto boasts of $14 billion in market valuation, growing by whopping 11,026% in a year. It provides Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum blockchain and integrates its with other blockchains that are compatible.

What is the future of Polygon Matic?

Market experts are highly bullish on the Polygon Matic price prediction. The coin is expected to be worth north of $4 dollar in 2022.

9 /10

PancakeSwap:

PancakeSwap is actually a trading exchange for crypto whose native token is one of the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022. At present, millions of users are actively trading on the platform due to its feature of allowing byers and sellers to trade directly without a third party involvement.

It has also a highly preferred destination for additional crypto markets such as staking and farming.

Do I need BNB for PancakeSwap?

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain and uses BNB as the payment mode for gas fees. It is widely regarded as a cheaper and efficient alternative to Ethereum.

10 /10

XRP: Founder — Chris Larsen, Brad Garlinghouse

XRP is one of the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022. Apart from being the native token of Ripple, a real-time payment processing company, XRP is also an exchange medium of diverse types of currencies like cryptocurrency and fiat currency.

Since the beginning of 2017, XRP’s value has jumped by nearly 13,700%.

How many XRP are left?

The total supply count of XRP token is 100 billion. So far, 45,404 billion tokens are in circulation. The entire supply of XRP are held by Ripple and is released in small amount every month.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency can be a highly rewarding for the investors who can be patient with their money since the industry is highly volatile. Often, the market can plunge drastically wiping off billion to trillion dollar from the industry. However, the key is to make it through volatility without selling off the holdings.