Ben Affleck Has Secretly Signed Up For Batgirl Movie

While Robert Pattinson is the definitive on-screen Batman for DC movies, for now, there exists that gap with the movies connecting to the DCEU. While it has been said that Flash will be Ben Affleck’s final appearance as Batman, rumours have started coming out that he might have signed up for the HBO Max original Batgirl movie.

BEN AFFLECK MAY RETURN IN BATGIRL

The Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have teased the appearance of Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Batgirl movie which they are making. He posted an Instagram story specifically with Ben’s Batman cowl that fans took as a major tease for his appearance. Furthermore, his original Batman standalone had plans to feature Batgirl along with Deathstroke. So it makes all the more sense to have him in Batgirl’s story.

Affleck’s cameo might make this movie one of the more interesting ones DC has in production right now. Batman has always been a companion/mentor figure to Batgirl so it is no surprise he might be needed in the Batgirl movie. Only time will tell if the rumours do turn out to be true.

WATCH: THE BATGIRL MOVIE PANEL

BATGIRL WILL ARRIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON HBO MAX

In the heights star- Leslie Grace has been signed on for the lead in Batgirl. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be directing the movie who had recently directed the third instalment of Will Smith’s Bad Boys For Life which was a box office hit. They will be directing based on a script from Christina Hodson, who had previously written scripts of other DC films such as Birds of Prey and the upcoming Flash film directed by Andy Muschietti.

THE STORY OF BARBARA GORDON

Batgirl Barbara Gordon left her family when her daughter was a young teen. She is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon A few years later, Batman debuted. This inspired young Barbara to become Batgirl. Soon, she began working with Batman and his teen partner Robin. After a while as Batgirl, Barbara retreated from her role.

Shortly after, she was shot in the spine by the Joker. Looking for other ways to fight, Barbara became a hacker and information broker, donned the Oracle identity, and founded the Birds of Prey. Years later, her father found a clinic where Barbara could be cured. Barbara underwent surgery and received a cybernetic implant on her neck’s nape. She fully recovered and returned to her position as Batgirl.

THE CANON FOR BATGIRL

It is currently unknown as to what continue will this Batgirl fit in. When Zack Snyder had initially mapped out his five-movie arc, Batgirl would be appearing alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman but Warner’s recent anti-Snyder stance seems to suggest that they might not want to follow his plans. The movie might be following DC’s recent plans to create standalone franchises for each character.

Like Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise will not be connected to other DC projects, while James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. It might be possible that the new Batgirl is seen as a replacement of Ben Affleck’s Batman similar to what Sasha Calle’s Supergirl might do to Henry Cavill’s Superman as Warner Studios tries to get away from Snyder’s DCEU, but it is all speculation at this point. We will get clarity of what they’re attempting when we see Ezra Miller’s The Flash next year.