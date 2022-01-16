Ben Affleck To Reprise Daredevil In Doctor Strange’s Multiverse Of Madness

It seems like Marvel Studios have recognized the untapped potential in The Tender Bar actor Ben Affleck as he confirms to hang his Bat cowl after Andy Muschetti’s The Flash. The studio has approached the superhero veteran to return as Daredevil in Benedict Cumberbatch starring Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

I heard this as well, like awhile back – but I don't believe Affleck said yes as he's pretty done with superheroes…



So, good scoop true scoop 👍#Daredevil #DoctorStrange2 #BenAffleck https://t.co/3MD6YLYBMA — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 12, 2022

Ben Affleck is wanted for a Daredevil return

According to scooper BigScreenLeaks, Marvel has reached out to Affleck’s representatives to get to know how keen is he to return as Matt Mudrock aka Daredevil in Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness. The report claims Affleck’s team hasn’t responded yet, so seems like Affleck is unclear how much he is interested in joining the MCU.

Affleck played Matt Mudrock in the 2003 movie titled Daredevil directed by Mark Steven Johnson. The movie grossed around 180 million worldwide but received harsh reviews so a sequel was cancelled.

For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but i'm not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

So Affleck’s indecisiveness might steam from a different reason. As the Batman V Superman star recently expressed in an interview that he is averse to Big IPs going forward, effectively removing himself out of roles in big franchises and Superhero movies.

Bowing out of Superhero Genre

Affleck did go on to reiterate that The Flash will bring his career as Batman to a close. He referred to his time filming additional scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and working on The Flash as “a really nice finish on my experience with that character.”

Batfleck’s final appearance will be in Andy Mushietti’s The Flash. The actor says that it might have his favourite scenes as Batman, but doubts that they’ll make it into the final cut. “I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie,” Affleck tells LA Times.

Daredevil vs Elektra Fight Scene

Related: Matt Damon Saved Ben Affleck’s Career By Making Him Quit Batman

Further saying, “I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.’”

Battle of the Batmen at DC

While fans do continue to demand more of Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse which will feature more of Ben Affleck if it does happen, it does look like DC have tried their best to move on from Affleck’s iteration by bringing in Michael Keaton and Leslie Grace to replace him in the DCEU while Robert Pattinson can take the mantle of being the main Batman on his own.

In a conversation with Matt Damon for @EW, Ben Affleck said, "There's an emotional scene in the end where I give the kid [Tye Sheridan] a car, and every time I read the script, I cried." See the heartfelt scene for yourself in #TheTenderBar, now streaming on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/WsGDHGwpRy — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) January 12, 2022

So it remains to be seen whether Ben Affleck returns as Daredevil in the MCU, if he does, he will become the third Batman actor to crossover into Marvel after Michael Keaton and Christian Bale. Meanwhile, since moving on from Batman, Ben Affleck was the leading man in George Clooney’s The Tender Bar, which has received mixed reviews but praised Affleck’s efforts as the charismatic uncle charlie.



The Tender Bar is streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime.