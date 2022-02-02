Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Was Akin To James Bond

While on a press tour about his upcoming movie- The Batman, the director has revealed some very interesting stuff about how he eventually got his dream movie and what a long journey it was to get the story right. But more importantly, Matt Reeves has revealed what the original Ben Affleck version of Batman would be like.

Deathstroke plotting against Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ben Affleck’s Batman would be deeply connected in the DCEU

Ben Affleck’s original Batman script was built deep into the DC lore, influenced by the original DCEU architect Zack Snyder and Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice co-writer Chris Terrio. Affleck’s Batman would be facing Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke.

“I read a script that they had that was a totally valid take on the movie,” Reeves recalled in an interview with Esquire. “It was very action-driven. It was very deeply connected to the DCEU, with other major characters from other movies and other comics popping up.”

Hey! @TheBatman is on the cover of the new issue of @totalfilm – check out the exclusive subscribers' cover, and the newsstand cover which hits shelves on Thursday! #TheBatman is #OnlyInTheaters on March 4! pic.twitter.com/AXNRebf0Sz — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 28, 2022

A plot very famous from the Arkham Knight games, Ben Affleck’s movie was supposed to be a battle of wits and strength against Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. The movie would be about Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, taking revenge on Batman after he learns that an event caused by the Dark Knight escalates to the point of Wilson’s son getting killed in the process. He becomes Deathstroke and takes an oath to seek revenge for his son.

Ben Affleck’s Batman would resemble a James Bond movie

“I just knew that when I read it this particular script was not the way I’d want to do it,” Reeves explained. “I said look, I think maybe I’m not the person for this. And I explained to them why I love this character. I told them that there have been so many great movies, but if I were to do this, I’d have to make it personal.”

Further explaining, “…so that I understood what I was going to do with it so that I know where to put the camera. That I know what to tell the actors and that I know what the story should be. This take, I told them, pointing at the script, is a totally valid and exciting take. It is almost James Bond-ian, but it wasn’t something that I quite related to.”

My brilliant friend @m_giacchino wrote this theme before I ever shot a frame of @TheBatman. I can still remember listening to it in my car with #DylanClark before we went onto the stage to do #RobertPattinson's screen test. We both had chills. Listen now: https://t.co/1t4ExcwfZd pic.twitter.com/hACMoP9bT0 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 21, 2022

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is a completely different thing separate from the DCEU

It seems like The Argo director’s version would end up being very different from what Matt Reeves eventually developed with Robert Pattinson. Overall the story seems to be something of a mix between The Long Halloween and Batman Noir.

Bruce has to save Gotham from a string of attacks from a mysterious source and his only way of doing so is solving The Riddler’s riddles and using his detective side to uncover the dirty truths of Gotham himself. The trailer indicates it is a completely dark movie very different from recent DC films.

The Batman releases worldwide on 4th March next year.