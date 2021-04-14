Battlestar Isn’t A Captain America Parody But Marvel’s Naive Attempt At Colored Roleplay

John Walker and Battlestar in Falcon and Winter Soldier seem to be no less than a very serious parody of Captain America and Falcon. Is it for real?

That Battlestar AKA Lemar Hoskins is black makes us think if Marvel is trying to show its stand for racial equality by being naive about the representation of colour in Falcon and Winter Soldier all over again. The comic origin of Battlestar tells us he sides with Captain America during the Civil War the signs of which he showed during the Disney+ series. Nonetheless, the character met his end even before having a full arc further displaying the studios’ naive attitude.

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson

Sam met Steve Rogers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And from then on, their friendship only grew with time. And whenever Steve needed Sam, he was there. However, Sam was not Steve’s sidekick. Captain America and Falcon were on the same team and Cap had Sam’s support because he believed in Cap. Both of them had military backgrounds but had nothing in common. Generations apart and yet united by the common sense of morality, Cap only had Sam to trust. And he did.

John Walker and Battlestar in Falcon and Winter Soldier

John Walker and Battlestar do have had a history together in the army as they talk about in episode 4. However, the way Marvel shows them on the screen appears to be Batman-&-Robin. Now, this has two interpretations:

-Has Marvel been trying to prove its naive stand for racial indiscrimination by keeping a black person at par with the main character? We do know that both John and Lemar are buddies in the comics too. Is this game of racial display going on since the two were introduced as bold urban commandos in Captain America #323?

-This is the US government’s strategy to gain the trust of the common people. By bringing in a black guy as the partner of the new Captain America, people will further cease to accept Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, something that Steve Rogers believed in.

The Role-Play of Color

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are the main protagonists of Falcon and Winter Soldier. On the other hand, we have, or we had, John Walker and Lemar Hoskins (who apparently died in episode 4). Marvel seems to throw the dice at racism here as it tries to mold the game of cat and mouse around John Walker and Sam Wilson.

The death of his black “partner”(read “sidekick”) made John Walker (the new Captain America) kill, which is what anyone’s first move would be. On the other hand, we have Sam Wilson whose trust in a winter-soldier began merely on the grounds that the soldier was Steve Rogers’ best friend.

Is Battlestar Really Dead?

We do not know this for sure. However, Marvel used his apparent death as a way to besmirch the character of the new Captain America. It forces us to think that if Sam had died, would Steve Rogers have killed someone too out of sheer anger?

To put forward the equation in a clear manner, Captain America and Sam Wilson equal John Walker and Lemar Hoskins. But there is another suggestion. Since Steve passed on the shield to Sam, Sam is the new Captain America. This means that Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes equal John Walker and Lemar Hoskins. See the play?

Well, wait for more as things are about to get much more interesting in the 5th episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier.