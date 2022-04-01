HOLLYWOOD

Barry Keoghan Is Batman’s New Joker: A Killing Joke!

Barry Keoghan Joker
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music in his free time.

Previous Article
Superheroes At Oscars: Spider-Man's Loss Is The Flash's Gain
No Newer Articles