Barry Keoghan Is Batman’s New Joker: A Killing Joke!

We live in a society where there is yet another Joker

After successfully establishing a Batman universe led by Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves has now revealed his iteration of Joker to the world. Well, the rumours rang true and Barry Keoghan is our ghastly new clown prince of crime. The director shared a 5-minute long interaction between the yin and yang of the superhero world where The Dark Knight tries to figure out the Riddler’s endgame with the Joker’s help.

THE BATMAN Joker Deleted Scene

Barry Keoghan’s Joker makes his debut

Reeves has finally shared the much-anticipated deleted scene from The Batman in which Pattinson’s Batman comes face to face with Barry Keoghan’s Joker. This version of Joker, like other villains shown in the movie, is going through the process to take its final form.

Somehow it is shown that Joker decodes Riddler’s plans better than the best detective in the world which was very weird. And maybe the reason why it was cut from the movie. (Good call Reeves, good call!) Then Batman resumes his work to catch the Riddler.

Another ACE Chemicals tragedy for Joker

After Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix, we see yet another iteration of Batman’s most iconic foe, but this time somehow the worst looking version of the clown prince. One is safe to assume Keoghan’s iteration is similar to Leto’s. Wherein Joker falls into chemicals in the ACE chemicals factory.

Although the intriguing part is if the chemical was so strong that it burned his hair and skin, you have to wonder why it didn’t kill him? Unless he was carefully dipped into the chemical for two seconds. Leto’s version showed him falling into a very mild chemical that did not even burn clothes, but just gave a discolouration of the skin. For all Reeves’ efforts to grounding the world he is building, there seem to be plenty of errors.

Reeves’ risky approach to developing villains

Reeves’ approach to his villains is rather annoying. Everyone seems to be a version who will become the version we all are familiar with. This even goes for Batman, as he is not the Batman we are used to seeing. Maybe the title for this movie should have been ‘Not the Batman yet: But maybe he will be if we do a sequel’.

If there is this much emphasis on character development for petty villains and turns out The Batman 2 is set in year three, it will be one of the biggest jokes in Batman history. More painfully unfunny than even Josstice League’s Batman.

Matt Reeves on the Arkham scene:



Matt Reeves on the Arkham scene:

"I never was trying to say like, 'Hey, guess what, here's the Joker. Next movie!' The idea was more to say, 'Hey, look, if you think that trouble is going to go away in Gotham, you can forget it. It's already here. And it's already delicious.'"

Joker scene was released to bring more people

There is also no element of comic accuracy in this universe. While that as a whole is not a bad thing but then what is the point of watching these iconic characters if they do not even look a bit like they are supposed to, nor do they act like they’re supposed to since we have to go through a character development arc for every character.

The Joker scene was released in an effort to bring in more people to watch The Batman which has been in theatres for about a month. The movie has crossed 700 million worldwide but has yet to break even for WB, which might be the reason the sequel is not announced yet.

The Batman is playing worldwide in theatres.