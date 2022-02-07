NEWSLINE

BAFTA Nominations 2022: Dune, The Power Of The Dog, Belfast Lead The List

BAFTA 2022
Tanmay Jain

Tanmay is a fan of the art of storytelling and divides his time between following the content train and writing about it. He's a student writer and filmmaker who has been rambling about why Spider Man 2 is the best superhero film since middle school. He currently pursues Bachelors in English Literature and works on his writing on the side.

Previous Article
Marvel Is Pushing To Add Batman To Multiverse Of Madness
No Newer Articles