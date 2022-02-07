BAFTA Nominations 2022: Dune, The Power Of The Dog, Belfast Lead The List

After being mired in controversies for the last two seasons, British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA as we know it announced nominations for the 2022 awards season. Ever since Noel Clarke’s controversy and years of complaints against lack of diversity overshadowed the once prestigious awards BAFTA is trying to regain its credibility.

BAFTA 2022 nominations include 18 acting nominations for people of colour, including Will Smith, for best actor for King Richard, and Tessa Thompson. Further, out of the six best director nominations, three are women Jane Campion, Julia Ducournau and Audrey Diwan. Director Daniel Villeneuve’s epic science fiction Dune leads with 11 nominations, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast follow with 8 and 6 respectively.

And then there are snubs like actor Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart who are left out of the best actress category. Similarly, Andrew Garfield’s Tick, Tick, Boom… was overlooked by the BAFTA for best actor like many other musicals. Another loss to best actor category would be Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Hopefully, Oscars will come through for them.

Here is the entire BAFTA 2022 list –

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Best Film not in the English language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Best Director

Aleem Khan (After Love)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Audrey Diwan (Happening)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Best Actor

Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Leonardo Di Caprio's Best Actor Bafta nomination for Don't Look Up should be Andrew Garfield's for Tick, Tick… Boom!



I am genuinely quite shocked. — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) February 3, 2022

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder (Coda)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Best Actress

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Emilia Jones (Coda)

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Joanna Scanlan (After Love)

Tessa Thompson (Passing)

Final #Oscars Predictions: Best Actress



Before BAFTA, I would have assumed that Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman were the sure-fire bets. Now, after both of them failed to make the top two following Round One…who knows?https://t.co/b2f3VNLzMr via @Variety pic.twitter.com/9oR9FDKK0k — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) February 7, 2022

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Ann Dowd (Mass)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Score

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Best Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Ari Wegner has become the first woman ever nominated for best cinematography at the @BAFTA Film Awards.



Wegner received her nomination for Jane Campion's @netflix Western 'The Power Of The Dog' (@TPOTD).



New images from the film below ⬇️ #EEBAFTAs https://t.co/PNtItUw5Ag pic.twitter.com/Wjvke6Hqru — Screen International (@Screendaily) February 3, 2022

Best Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die

Summer of Soul

Best Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Best Makeup and Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Sound

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Congratulations to #DuneMovie for being nominated in the following @BAFTA categories:

1: Best Film

2: Adapted Screenplay

3: Cinematography

4: Costume Design

5: Make Up & Hair

6: Original Score

7: Editing

8: Production Design

9: Casting

10: Sound

11: Special VFX pic.twitter.com/oXCZkEAC0v — DuneInfo (@DuneInfo) February 3, 2022

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Best British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

Best British Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)