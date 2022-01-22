Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man To Return In Morbius

With Morbius pushed to an April 2022 release, one cannot help but think whether this is for another reshoot. With talks of Andrew Garfield’s return as Sony’s Spider-Man, the creators of Morbius might just have decided to grant fans’ wishes. Here’s more.

Watch: MORBIUS – Official Trailer

Everything happening at Sony and Marvel that relate to Spider-Man is an outcome of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie single-handedly gave Spider-Man his much-deserved superhero podium. The impact the film has had must have got the thinkers at Marvel Cinematic Universe [MCU] and Sony Spider-Man Universe [SSU] to think about more interesting ways to take the character ahead. Let’s go one by one on what’s happening in each universe.

A new Spider-Man trilogy at the MCU

Venom symbiote is in the MCU

Tom Hardy’s Venom is back in SSU

SSU is working on more Spider-Man villains

Tobey Maguire to be in Doctor Strange 2

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be made

The latest addition to this list relates to the 6th delay of Morbius. While the delay is apparently due to the rising COVID cases, there is another angle to it. And it is very precise.

The Amazing No Way Home Theory

The first time Andrew and Tobey meet Tom in Spider-Man: No Way Home, they talk about loss. Andrew tells how he lost Gwen and that he “stopped pulling punches” afterwards. Well, Spider-Man doesn’t really hit people but can cause serious harm if he does. He is very powerful. This we have seen in almost all Spider-Man movies, be it the Raimi ones or Webb ones or in the MCU. Remember Tobey stopping a train in Spider-Man 2? Or Andrew catching the car in TASM? Or Tom holding a whole air bridge when fighting with Captain America in Captain America: Civil war? So, he can kill a person if he wants which is rare if not impossible.

In the Morbius trailer, we saw graffiti of Spider-Man on a wall with the word “murderer” written over it. Is this then the outcome of Andrew not pulling punches? After all, Morbius belongs to Sony and so does Andrew’s Spider-Man? Many of you might argue that the suit in the graffiti resembles that of Tobey. But it can very well change into Andrew’s in the film. We all know of Marvel’s editing practices, right?

That Andrew Garfield could be in Morbius does make sense, even if in a cameo. And probably his cameo is the reason why the movie is delayed again i.e. to have him shoot scenes. This is would be a great way to bring him back to Sony and have The Amazing Spider-man 3. The movie was a part of Sony’s plan before it was ditched and Spider-Man arrived at the MCU.

Spider-Man and Venom

Moreover, Tom Hardy has time and again said that he would love to see Venom and Spider-Man share the screen space. “Should both sides be willing and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business…”, he told Esquire in August 2021.

On the other hand, Andrew Garfield, in a new Happy Sad Confused Podcast, stated that he is not only interested in returning as Spider-Man but that a face-off against Tom Hardy’s Venom is “a cool idea.” Regarding his return, he said, “I think there’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done.” Is he hinting at his cameo in Morbius? You never know.