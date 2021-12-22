Andrew Garfield Ready To Return As Venom-verse Spider-Man

So, Spider-Man: No Way Home is out, and it has blown our minds! The three generations of Spider-man standing tall together is any fans dream come true. Hats off to director Jon Watts and the writer’s room of Marvel Studios. Despite Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield standing shoulder to shoulder with Tom Holland, the story stays committed to Holland’s arc. It does blend in some great and satisfying redemption arc for the OGs!

But as No Way Home finishes Tom Holland’s original MCU trilogy it has opened the gateway of the multiverse. Meaning, we can expect Sony to further expand their universe of Marvel characters.

Sony’s Universe Of Marvel Characters

It’s been a while that Sony Pictures is developing its own universe of Spider-Man related characters. No Way Home is their ninth iteration of the fan favourite web-slinger. Along with it Tom Hardy starrer Venom has had two adventures and we are to soon to see Jared Leto as Dr Micheal Morbius. Also, MCU fame Aron Taylor-Johnson is playing Kraven the Hunter which will be Sony’s fourth film in its own universe.

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis speak on a potential Spider-Man x Venom crossover.



"It is obviously something which is always on the radar"

pic.twitter.com/gZZxx2GOmJ — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) September 30, 2021

How Sony has been setting up its universe is quite confusing at this point. To start with Tom Hardy revealed during Venom: Let There Be Carnage promotions that Sony is developing a ‘Venom-verse’. And now we have seen with post-credit of both NWH and Venom movie and there was universe hopping.

Furthermore, the latest trailer of Morbius confirms it’s indeed sharing Venom-verse. However, the trailer features Maguire’s Spider suit and also MCU’s Vulture (Michael Keaton). Furthermore, on arriving in the MCU Hardy’s Eddie Brock doesn’t recognize Spider-Man.

In a nutshell, it’s unclear and a bit of a mess.

Watch: Andrew Garfield SONY Announcement & Breakdown | The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Possible

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Can Crossover To Venom-verse

While No Way Home was a Tom Holland story Garfield did stand out among the Spider-Men. His chatty, almost naïve, friendly neighbourhood disposition made fans miss him harder than ever. Garfield’s Peter saving Holland’s MJ, cracking Maguire’s back and expressing ‘I love you guys’ mid-fight – all are signs of Garfield having much more to give as Spider-Man than we have seen. Moreover, fans are demanding The Amazing Spider-Man 3. And rightfully so!

Garfield is expected to be already on the way to an Academy Award nomination with his recent release Tick, Tick… Boom! (Fingers crossed!) Nonetheless, fans are aware of his love for the character and are clearly interested in watching more of him. So, why not get Andrew Garfield to Venom-verse? Let’s pretend he accidentally landed into Venom-verse.

#TASM3 Might Not Be Possible But Venom Is

While it could be difficult for Sony to bring ASM 3 to life, however, bringing Garfield to Venom-verse shouldn’t be a problem in such a volatile universe. Since its deal with Marvel Sony has been eyeing more and more profits from Spider-Man IP however, it isn’t clear if it is possible contractually or what would it mean for Holland’s MCU future.

Nonetheless, in the vast possibilities of the Multiverse of which No Way Home has shown us a mere glimpse – anything is possible!