NEWSLINE

Andrew Garfield Nods To The Return Of His The Amazing Spider-Man

ShrishtyM

Shrishty covers Entertainment, Lifestyle & Culture. A Marketing and Advertising graduate, she's keenly interested in writing and other storytelling formats. She nerds out about photo research and is interested in art direction, video production and superheroes. Awkwardly she also follows Arts and Movies and has extensively covered Fashion and Lifestyle beat. Her past stints include The Voice Of Fashion, Peepingmoon, Millennium Post, Hindustan Times and more.Hindustan Times and more.

Previous Article
After Charlie Cox's Daredevil Showrunner Wants To Revive Henry Cavill's Superman
No Newer Articles