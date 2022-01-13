Andrew Garfield Nods To The Return Of His The Amazing Spider-Man

It’s been a month since the third iteration of Tom Holland’s Spider-man: No Way Home has dropped in the theatres. In it, we witnessed some jaw-dropping action sequences, and of course, the expectedly unexpected plot arc. And hence, in the wake of this, the film is no way close to being distant of trends and publicity. After the record-shattering success of No way home, the million-dollar question is: Will we see more of Andrew Garfield donning the Spidey costume or this is the final adieu to his web-slinger?

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead for Spider-man No Way Home

Was the cancellation of The Amazing Spider-man 3 too early?

The Marvel’s NWH wrapped with the enthralling surprise (but we knew deep down) of all time. With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reincarnating this character of Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland had everyone was excited about the future of the franchise. More importantly, their presence has thrust the audience to a nostalgic ride when Garfield ruled the Spider-verse.

Andrew catalogued into the superhero world with 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man film alongside Emma Stones with exceptional performance. Then came the second instalment in 2014 that misplaced itself on the box office. And dwindling ratings resulted in the cancellation of The Amazing Spider-man 3. And also, Kevin Feige had pitched the idea of MCU Spider-Man by then.

But as the fans reminiscence this, and relish the Spidey trio on the big screen, they are left demanding more action from Andrew. And now, they have rallied global requests to Sony and Marvel Studio to resurrect him in future projects. And all of such appeals do make sense, as the plot arc offered to him appeared off the track and somewhat incomplete to some extent.

Garfield’s breaks the silence

It may appear at first that the yearning for AG’s Spidey is solely fuelled by fans, but that would be bad intelligence. Turns out, Andrew is all game for this to happen. He, in fact, has chipped on analogies about possible return and whatnot to the studio.

In an interview with ET, on being questioned about his possible return to the MCU as web-slinger, he said, “I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic.” He further adds,

I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.

Of the many lessons learned and witnessed in NWH, the topmost includes understanding what the campaigners wish to see next. If the studio takes these notes seriously ensuring everything falls into place, then AG’s full-fledged re-entry into Spider-verse in some way or the other, would not only leave the audiences satiated but will also make big on the box office.

Before Sony finds any other excuse to dismiss this, let us know do you also fancy witnessing Andrew sporting the red-blue costume over and over again?