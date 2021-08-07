Andrew Cuomo Allegedly Gropped, Kissed & Inappropriately Hugged 11 Women

Gov Andrew Cuomo In Deep Trouble For Sexually Harassing Almost Dozen Women. President Biden calls for resignation, Americans want impeachment.

Highlights:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces grave trouble after investigation accuses him of multiple sexual harassment charges.

President Biden calls for resignations, says, “Gov must resign”.

More than half of New Yorkers want Cuomo to be impeached; Democrats share mutual belief.

Cuomo allegedly gropped, kissed and inappropriately hugged almost 11 women.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexually harassing as many as 11 women, both inside work and outside. The finding comes as the conclusion of the independent investigation carried out by Letitia James, the State’s Attorney General who disclosed the troubling matter on Aug 3.

In a statement given to the AFP reporter, James mentioned:

The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so, violated federal and state law.

The evidences and reports of the independent investigation are soon to be made public. However, victims of the alleged sexual harassments charges are already showing up in daylight to file a criminal case against Gov Cuomo. An unnamed woman who was allegedly gropped by Andrew Cuomo at the Executive Mansion in Albany has come forward to file a formal complaint at the Sherriff’s department of Albany County, as reported on Friday.

The woman has been reported to be a former executive assistant of the Democrats and has spoken about inappropriate patterns of conduct including kissing on lips and holding b*tts while hugging. The anonymous woman goes on to say that the Governor’s conduct grew more exploitative with time, to the extent that he once put his hands inside her blouse and grabbed her breasts.

The woman reportedly stayed silent about the incident for three months before finally speaking up about it to the fellow coworkers at the office.

The independent investigation by Attorney James, on the other hand, involved interrogation with 179 people that finally led her to discover the “climate of fear” that enabled him to harass almost a dozen of women.

Gov Andrew Cuomo faces impeachment probe in the wake of shocking revelations

In his defense, Gov Cuomo has denied all the allegations filed against him. Earlier during a press conference, Cuomo said publicly that he has “never touched anyone inappropriately”.

Tides are increasingly turning against the New York Governor as President Biden himself has called for his resignation. “I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

The case has passed through such vicissitudes and looks so bad for the Governor that the calls for his impeachment are taking the U.S. by storm. If this happens, Andrew Cuomo would be the first New York Governor in centuries to be impeached.

The New York Democrats have already expressed their will to begin the impeachment process further to the damning report released by the attorney general in the sexual harassment case. By 107 votes, Democratic caucus holds a supermajority in the New York assembly and this is what makes it the landmark impeachment in the history of U.S.

Governor Cuomo Responds to Independent Reviewer Report: https://t.co/sgPuPEDXRU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2021

Cuomo might be impeached by his own fellow party members.

The massive outburst from the public has furthen strengthened the possibilities of impeachement.

According to a recently conducted survey by Quinnipiac University, 63% of of New Yorkers beleive that the Governor should be impeached. On the other hand, 55% of New Yorkers beleive that criminal charges should be imposed against Cuomo.

The anguish among the party too remains strikingly high. 44% of Democrats disapprove the job performance of Governor Andrew Cuomo.