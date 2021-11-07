Ana de Armas Replaces Keanu Reeves In John Wick Universe

After smashing the box office alongside Daniel Craig in No Time to Die, it is finally time for Ana De Armas to lead her own Assasin franchise inside the John Wick universe.

Ana De Armas is a star on a rise. While she was a known star around five years ago, starring in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford established her firmly in Hollywood. After that she went on to star in the murder mystery Knives Out by Rian Johnson alongside Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, the film was widely praised and earned around 300 million worldwide.

Her biggest role was being cast as the Bond girl in Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die. The movie is still going strong with almost 600 million earned worldwide. She plays an incredible spy with great action scenes in the movie which might have strengthened the thought by John Wick producers to cast her as Ballerina.

Ballerina – A Female Lead John Wick Franchise

The plot for Ballerina is revealed to be a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The character was teased in John Wick 3: Parabellum but was not fully showcased.

The film will be directed by Les Wiseman. The script is written by Shay Hatten who had written John Wick 3 as well as Man of Steel director Zack Snyder’s recent Netflix projects- Army of the Dead, Army of thieves, and Rebel Moon.

The budget is set to be around 50-60 million dollars which is not as high as other blockbuster films but make sense as a decently financed spin-off from an established franchise. It is unknown yet if Keanu Reeves will make an appearance in the film.

Something Similar Like No Time To Die

Armas played an action-filled role in No Time to Die as Paloma, the final Bond girl of the Daniel Craig era. She had trained for a long time to be able to do those stunts herself and it seems like that part might have benefitted her in getting her own spy-thriller project in the John Wick universe.

Her upcoming projects

She will next be seen in Adrian Lyne’s erotic thriller Deep Water alongside Batman vs Superman and Argo actor Ben Affleck. Blonde will also arrive in 2022 on Netflix which is a biography of the life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Ana De Armas plays Monroe in the adaptation. Alongside Blonde she will also be seen in The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

The Gray Man is a 200 million dollar action thriller from Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo, making it the most expensive Netflix project tied with Red Notice. Her latest film No time to die is playing in theatres worldwide.