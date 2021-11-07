HOLLYWOOD

Ana de Armas Replaces Keanu Reeves In John Wick Universe

Ana De Armas John WIck
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes.

Previous Article
Chris Evans Dubbed ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ After Losing The Title Last Year Due To Nude Leak
No Newer Articles