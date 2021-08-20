Americans Rate President Biden’s Handling Of Afghan Matter, Worse Than President Bush

Reuters Ipsos survey reveals that America is not happy the way Afghan matter escalated. And Democrats should be worried.

The Afghanistan fiasco has resulted into a havoc on the troubled land. In Washington, it has instilled a paranoia among Americans that has become the biggest worry for Democrats. After endless condemnation by the global media for abandoning Afghanistan without a plan, President Biden’s job approval rating has now hit a record decline.

What started with a healthy standing of impressive 55.5% of presidency approval rating, now seems to be rolling down a steady but no longer slow spiral of disapproval. The major and the most recent escalator in the matter has been the “end of Afghanistan war” that left behind the nation in the hands of Taliban.

President Biden’s job approval rating started declining during June when it went from 55.5 to 53%. It hit a further fall in July, plummeting to 52.2%. However, the most worrisome figure for the Democrats emerged on Monday when the single-day poll revealed a drop to 46% in Biden’s approval rating. It matters more because this polling average only depicts the data of two polls, soon after Kabul was hijacked by the Taliban.

While the figures might exhibit similarity with the approval ratings of Barack Obama’s job approval, the difference is still stark. Obama began with a solid 65.5% of approval rating when he first took over the Oval. By the time it was June, 2009, his approval rating fell down to 60%.

However, it is still much more than the record low approval rating of President Biden at 46%.

Reasons behind Biden’s underwhelming approval rating

Drop in President Biden’s approval rating can be divided into two phases for better understanding- the pre and post-Afghanistan. With the pandemic slowly phasing out and massive vaccination drives replacing the fear of COVID-19 outbreak, Americans are back to focusing on other things. These things include inflation, and administration’s priority to mobilize the Fed’s influence than the economic recovery.

Majority of this disapproval comes from the independent voter section, which threatens its vote count in the New York and Silicon Valley. Loosing the faith of independent voter section in the marginal suburban and rural regions, is second to defeat for any party.

However, it is not the pre-Afghanistan period that has made most of the difference in the numbers. The withdrawal of the U.S. troops has done the maximum damage. Joe Biden has been rated as the worst President among the three preceeding presidents to have handled the Afghan War.

It's too generous to say we "wasted" $2.26 trillion on the wars in Afghanistan.



According to the Ipsos survey, 68% of Americans between 18 to 65 years of age agreed that the fate of the war was to be ghory, no matter when the U.S. troops left. 51% of Americans believe that “it would have been worth it for the U.S. to leave troops in Afghanistan another year.”

And a significant 50% of the people expressed their wish to send back the U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

While the country stood divided on the Afghan action by President Biden, Republicans and Democrats, for a change, showed signs of agreement. 6 out of 10 Republicans and 7 out of 10 Democrats believe that the rapid capitulation of Afghanistan by Taliban is a proof that “U.S. should get out of the conflict.”

While comparing Obama, Trump and Biden on handling the Afghan situation, 51% appreciated the way matter was dealt with by Obama and Trump administration. Only 44% praised President Biden for his job in the matter.

The fact that stands out the most is that, President Biden’s approval is even lower than the job approval of President George W. Bush who was trusted by 47% Americans for doing a good job in Afghanistan.