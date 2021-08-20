NEWSLINE

Americans Rate President Biden’s Handling Of Afghan Matter, Worse Than President Bush

biden approval rating
DKODING Studio
Deepak Kaistha

He is the man behind DKODING and with his more than two decades experience — leading various businesses including media — He focuses on uncovering issues that have big-heads and bigger-headlines.

Previous Article
Global Supply Chain Threatened With China's Port Lockdown
No Newer Articles