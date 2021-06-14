So far the world is sailing with the wave of the rampant conviction that the Former President of the United States is delusional and needs psychiatric assistance.

It’s been half a year down the line when President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump in the White House, however, there is no sign of Trump’s madness stopping anytime soon. He wants to hold the office of the Speaker of the House to impeach Biden, wants to be reinstated by August, and without a doubt, is hellbent on running for the presidency again in 2024.

Although his ambitions whatsoever are cold-shouldered by people and media in the light of his mental condition that apparently do most of the talking.

Not really. While half the America is heedless about all that Trump is trying to achieve, for the other half, he is not a mad president and never was. These are the people who want their president with outrageous tenure to be back in the oval. And Trump’s mental condition might as well be serving him as a tool of distraction against the ones who wish for him otherwise.

President Donald Trump accomplished more as President than 8 years of Obama & 1 year of Biden put together. #Trump2024 — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) June 6, 2021

This can’t be just a psychological condition

What do America and its federal politicians do when a former president exhibits no sign of stopping the madness? The answer is nothing. And the reasoning is, he is delusional. That can’t be enough for a politician who is vengeful, ill-disposed, and can go to any length to realize his ambitions. Brushed aside as hollow rumors, the world saw how Trump’s actions resulted in an insurrection on one of the safest buildings of the U.S.

Why is Trump so fond of spreading ridiculously far-fetched ideas that are almost lunatic to be practically believed? It is because an idea, even though impossible and imbecile, still has consequences.

And for a man who is not just succeeded but ridiculed by the administration, someone who has no chance of achieving goals anytime soon, consequences are everything.

Donald Trump is a demagogue. To be in power, he does not attempt to appeal to everyone in the country. He seeks to achieve the presidency of the United States by talking the fancies of racist and sexist Americans. And the last two presidential elections have proven that such people are in great numbers.

President Trump: 75 million voters and I continue to support you!! #GodBlessAmerica #GodBlessPresidentTrump — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) June 13, 2021

Consider this- Donald Trump won more votes in 2020 (74.2 million) despite his outrageous term than in 2015 (62.9 million). The wannabe dictator holds a successful capability of influencing the masses with his rhetorics and hate speech in the face of increasing awareness and rebellion against human rights violations.

The United States committed the same mistake of ignoring the potential of Donald Trump in 2015 while campaigning against Hilary Clinton. Clinton herself hoped for Trump to win the Presidency nomination from the Republican party, thinking he would be a weak candidate to defeat. HuffPost classified the coverage of Trump’s presidential campaign under the “entertainment” category, instead of the “Politics” category. They said that Donald Trump’s run for president is “a sideshow”.

The same man with no political experience seemingly posing no threat to the Democrats, went on to become the president of the United States.

Democrats are apparently repeating the same mistake by miscalculating what Trump is capable of doing. Of course, the theory of reinstatement is a hogwash. However, this does not rule out the positivity of his election fate.

80 percent of Republicans still approve of Donald Trump according to Reuters-Ipsos poll. Despite the insurrection at the Capitol 53 percent of Republicans believe that the former president is their “true president”.

Clearly, Donald Trump’s statements and actions are once again, working out for him. No matter if the media and Democrats are dismissing his narratives as far-fetched and delusional, there are people who think otherwise, and in a good number.