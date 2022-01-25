After The Matrix Fail Keanu Reeves To Teams Up With Christopher Nolan

Would you watch a Christopher Nolan movie starring Keanu Reeves? The answer is a no brainer! Reeves’ career touched new heights after playing an invincible assassin in the John Wick franchise. Now he returns in his most iconic role as Neo with The Matrix: Resurrections. The movie for various reasons wasn’t a hit on the box-office like its predecessor. Meanwhile, Nolan after finishing the time-bending spy action film Tenet – another blockbuster hurt by the pandemic – is moving on to do Oppenheimer. A very different movie than what Nolan had previously done. But not before discussing a potential team-up with Reeves.

Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in a Christopher Nolan movie

GiantFreakinRobot has claimed that Reeves and Nolan are in talks for a movie, but it is still very early days on the negotiating table and no deal has been signed yet. The scoop also says that the movie will be a science fiction action movie.

The Inception director is no stranger to big-budget sci-fi movies, with Interstellar being one of the best movies of all time. On the other hand, Reeves as Neo was also a very inspired casting ushering in a new wave of sci-fi movies. While the action in The Dark Knight trilogy was lacking, Tenet showed that Nolan vastly improved in that regard as well. And there are very few in Hollywood who to action better than John Wick himself.

What is Keanu Reeves’ next project?

While Hollywood’s most wholesome actor is busy with his big-budget projects such as John Wick 4 and 5, he has also been secretly crafting his own BZRKR superhero movie for Netflix.

The official synopsis reads as, “the man known only as B. who’s half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. However, after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

Not only does BZRKR have an interesting story, but Reeves’ comic work also forces you to think about the grey area and what is morally right or wrong. It is a deeply intellectual story, although it remains to be seen how they adapt the violence and philosophy on the big screen.

Christopher Nolan is busy making Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is one of the most important men responsible for the creation of the Atom Bomb. He became credited with being a founding father of the American school of theoretical physics. He did important research in astrophysics, nuclear physics, spectroscopy, and quantum field theory. He made important contributions to the theory of cosmic ray showers and did work that eventually led toward descriptions of quantum tunnelling.

In the 1930s, he was the first to write papers suggesting the existence of what we today call black holes. The Christopher Nolan film already boasts an impressive cast- Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, Josh Harnett have already signed up for the world war two based film.

The film is slated to release in 2023, giving us more time to watch how the Keanu Reeves and Christopher Nolan story develops.