The Batman Will Be Darker Than Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan Hints

Christopher Nolan is no stranger to Batman. The director brought a grounded and darker take to The Dark Knight in his trilogy of Batman movies which kickstarted a new era of Superhero movies. But what does he think about Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s interpretation of batman?

WATCH: THE BATMAN – DC FANDOME TEASER

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S BATMAN BROGHT A UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE TO THE DARK KNIGHT

Christopher Nolan received recognition with Memento and Insomnia back in the early 2000s as a unique filmmaker. But The Dark Knight trilogy put him on the map. His unique take on Batman reinvented the genre and The Dark Knight will forever be one of the movies viewed as the gold standard in modern-day filmmaking.

#TheBatman is easily my most anticipated film coming from the DC slate.



While we get tons of superhero content every year from studios, very rarely does one feel transcendent from its peers. Whatever Matt Reeves decides to show at #DCFanDome might be the highlight of the event. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) October 9, 2021

The Tenet director was also the one who brought in the 300, director Zack Snyder to create the new DCEU, as he felt that Snyder had a deep understanding of the DC lore and would be the right man to lead a new DCEU with his visual prowess in his films. So as a Batman legend what does the Inception director think about the latest interpretation of the caped crusader by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson? He was asked about the project in the podcast Happy Sad Confused and this is what he had to say,

“The Batman as a character benefits from reinterpretation. Matt Reeves is a great filmmaker & Robert Pattinson is one of the greats.”

NOLAN AND PATTINSON WORKED ON TENET

Not a man of many words is he? Although his faith in a project is a big positive in a failing DC franchise. Nolan had worked with Pattinson in his spy thriller Tenet which was released last year. Given he trusts both the actor and director The Batman can be darker than the Dark Knight. Also, the test audience had a great reaction to the movie and most described it as ‘horror’ and ‘scary’.

In an interview for his latest release Venom, Andy Serkis was asked about his role as Alfred in The Batman, while he couldn’t reveal much about the project, this is what he had to say,” It was definitely to work with Matt. I’d love to be able to talk about it, but I can’t talk anything about it. I’ve been forbidden to talk about Alfred!”

Christopher Nolan on #TheBatman 🦇



“Matt Reeves is a great filmmaker … Rob can do anything, he's one of the greats … Batman really benefits from different interpretations … it's one of the things that keeps the character alive and vital"



🎙 Happy Sad Confused pic.twitter.com/e1qzL6VTVm — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 7, 2021

A FULL TRAILER IS EXPECTED AT DC FANDOME

Not much is known about the new Batman movie except for the teaser we had got at last year’s DC Fandome. We will get a full-fledged trailer at this year’s event next week which will show the plot and everything this project is about. The shooting for the film is finished, composer Michael Giacchino has already shown some of the music he has been working on and director Reeves showed a picture of him working on the VFX for the movie.

Related: Christopher Nolan’s Exit Is The Price WB Paid For HBO Max

The full trailer will finally give us a hint about what the story might be in this iteration of Batman. We’ll also get a first look at Andy Serkis’ Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler. We might also get to know some of the plans The Penguin is planning to bring chaos to Gotham and we will also get a look at more Batman footage now that the VFX is almost done. Gotham will be shown as a living breathing component of the movie. The corrupt Gotham will force a young Bruce Wayne to make changes. The Batman is scheduled to release in the summer of 2022.