Bad Batch: The War Of Bounty Hunters

The War of Bounty Hunters, Fennec Turns into Winning Cause

The 9th episode of Bad Batch is full of unexpected events. We see the return of Fennec Shand in Bad Batch, the ugly side of giraffe-faced Lama Su and more interestingly, the origin of Omega. Bounty Hunter Cad Bane loses Omega to Fennec and Fennec loses her to the Batch, so the title of the episode does a perfect job.

Catch up with new allies and new enemies in Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4Rv4g3aWsg — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 27, 2021

The Bad Batch is now in the search of Omega, their ward and a part of the family. We witnessed the might of Cad Bane in the last episode when he took Omega from the hands of Hunter. This episode tells us just why is everyone’s after Omega and who she really is.

The authority of Prime Minister Lama Su is not absolute. Nala Se becomes the protective guardian of Omega when Lama Su asks her to terminate Omega after extracting the genetic property. This creates a big turn of events and we see Fennec Shand fighting to protect Omega.

Related: Bad Batch Marks Return Of Rex, The Insurgent Clone Captain

Let Me Out of Here

The episode starts with Omega waking up in a cell guarded by an energy barrier and a cute Todo-144. Omega tries to intimidate the little droid and asks her to let her out. But that little thing is clever than we expect, at least smarter than C3PO. Bane introduces himself to Omega and then informs Lama Su that he has Omega, alive and unharmed. There we find that lama Su does not possess one of their little alien hearts as he asks Nala to terminate Omega once she’s not important.

We later find out that Nala is not heartless after all and she cares about little Omega, the girl she raised. She has arranged to save Omega from the grasp of Lama Su, the arrangement which brings Fennec back into the fold.

The epic series has just begun 💥 Don't miss a moment of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/y0seT3TVXP — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 24, 2021

The Origin of Omega

The next scene takes us to the Batch where Hunter seems pretty frustrated since they can’t find Bane and Omega. Here, Tech explains why Omega is so important to Kamino. Apparently, Omega is an original Clone of bounty hunter Jango Fett. She possesses the pure first-generation DNA of Jango and there is only one more such Clone that exist, called Boba Fett.

We know Jango was killed by Jedi Master Mace Windu during the ‘Attack of the Clone’ Episode 2nd. Boba was just a kid then, around the same age of Omega and he disappeared after that. So, in retrospect, Boba and Omega are brother and sister. We last saw Boba Fett in Mandalorian, all grown up and looking for his father’s Beskar Steel armour.

Watch: Omega and Boba Fett have Identical DNA

Video Credits: You Tube

Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, has turned out to be the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy. He’s literally got the genetics for the profession. But it was nice to see him risking his life to protect Grogu, a Jedi Foundling, ‘the order’ responsible for killing his father. In fact, the character Boba Fett is going to have his own live action TV series named “The Book of Boba Fett”. The character is set to be played by Temuera Morrison, and it will also feature Fennec Shand as his ward and protector.

The Duel of Bounty Hunters

The next turn of events brings Fennec confronting bane to save Omega. She’s not compassionate about saving the child per se, it’s more of a bounty for her, a job to keep Omega out of harm. Omega owes a big favour to Nala Se, as she goes beyond to save her from the evil plans of Lama Su.

Omega manages to inform the Batch of her location in Lido System while marking herself safe from Bane for now. I must say, Bane thinks of himself much better than Fennec as he’s got the experience, but in reality, he’s no match for Fennec. She is the best and most revered bounty hunter in the entire galaxy.

Watch: Cad Bane vs Fennec Shand – The Bad Batch

Video Credits: You Tube

The Happy Reunion

As Omega tries to escape from Fennec, Bane’s making it hard for Fennec and Omega both. With the ‘help’ of Todo, Omega yet again gives a glimpse of her brave show. She reaches an Escape Pod and manages to fly away from that little war zone. Soon it turns out to be a bad move as Omega starts falling in a malfunctioned escape pod. The Batch comes to save the day and grabs her midair.

Bounty Lost ➡️ Catch up on highlights from episode nine of Star Wars: @TheBadBatch now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/IGATnRODCE — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 26, 2021

The reunion is too touchy and emotional, it’s the moment we all were looking forward to seeing. The end of the episode goes with the strong words of Hunter, “He can send everyone in the galaxy, You have us..”.

What’s your take on this reunion..?