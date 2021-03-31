Vamsi Krishna Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Edupreneur, Teacher, and Passionate Revisionist – Vamsi Krishna is bringing about a pedagogical revolution with Vedantu.

Bringing about change through disruptive innovation, Vamsi Krishna is redefining the traditional system of education and makes access to good quality teaching more democratic. Through technology to improve the quality of both teaching and learning, Vamsi and his team at Vedantu have worked hard to create an ecosystem which today has crossed more than 100,000 hours of live tutoring sessions every month and students are from over thousand plus cities and spread across 36 countries, predictively improving each and every child and their learning outcome at a massive scale.

Vamsi Krishna | People Who Inspire India — Education Iconic Award 2021 – Modern Icons

Everyone is a Teacher — The Vamsi Krishna Vision for Education

According to Krishna, the difference that made in the lives of those children was the teacher. Vamsi says, “Everyone is a teacher because all of us have something to share or teach”. Vamsi Krishna believes in order to design a pedagogy, online, offline, synchronous, or asynchronous, the learning experience is extremely critical. To expect a good output, the input must be proper. Being able to connect with teachers is important for students to love subjects. Similarly, the engagement leads to the outcome, most of the time.

Krishna’s journey in education began way back in 2006, when he quit his MNC job to start teaching children of factory workers in the rural backlands of Punjab alongside three friends. The turning point came when 11 students out of 35 they taught cracked into the top five engineering institutes (IITs) of India. With the vision of glamorizing the profession of teaching and making the best of the society come back into teaching, Krishna began Vedantu’s journey (then Lakshya Institute) alongside the three co-founders Saurabh Saxena, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash. Vedantu was officially born in 2014, and the rest is history.

Highlights

Vedantu has raised its first round of funding after six months of current operational format.

Vedantu plans to employ the funding to develop technology solutions for tablets and mobile with scalability which can run hundreds of live learning sessions simultaneously.

Vedantu raised $11 million in Series B funding round led by Silicon Valley impact investment firm Omidyar network and also contributed by its existing investor Accel Partners.

Vedantu announced that it has raised $42 million in Series C financing led by Tiger Global and WestBridge Capital Partners round for expansion in India in August 2019.

Vedantu raised $100 million in Series D funding led by US-Based Coatue in July 2020, Valuation of Vedantu zooms to $600 million.

Vedantu is now the second most valued edtech company in India after Byju’s. with total fund raised over $200 million.

With its USP of live interaction sessions, Vedantu has witnessed an incredibly good spike in enrollments since the worldwide pandemic.

Stats

Years Active: 14 years

Education: Indian Institute Technology, Mumbai, St. Paul’s Senior Secondary School, Indore

Residence: Bangalore, Karnataka, IN

Entrepreneurial portfolio: Founder of Lakshya Institute (in 2012, handed over to MTEducare), founder and CEO of Vedantu founded in 2014

Watch: Vamsi Krishna – Everyone is a teacher

Accolades

Vedantu was awarded the ‘Most Promising and Innovative Live Online Tutoring Platform in India’ by Praxis media in 2015.

Vedantu was recognized as the Online Education Start-up of the year in 2015 by Elets World Education Summit.

Vedantu was recognized among the top 100 start-ups to watch in 2016 by SutraHR.

In 2016, Vedantu won the DNA Innovative Education Award for the best Organization to develop technology for Education. Also in the same year, it won KINSES2016 EduAwards.

Over the years, Vedantu trained more than 10K students. Vedantu also launched many scalable web products that reached millions of users. Presently, Vedantu is aiming to make its platform more student eccentric.

There is nothing in a caterpillar that tells you that it’s going to be a butterfly. Vamsi Krishna

