Shiv Nadar Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Passionate about entrepreneurship and education, and the amalgamation of both – Shiv Nadar’s story is a tale of inspiration for every generation.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: A man of vision and pioneer in the IT sector, the first Indian business tycoon, Shiv Nadar started his career at Walchand Group’s Cooper Engineering in Pune in 1967. He gave up his career for his aspirations to start his entrepreneurial journey. Nadar along with his friends and colleagues started a small venture to make calculators and microprocessors called Micro comp. With a small capital of Rs.1,87,000, he founded HCL in 1976 and was the only Indian then to establish the computer systems industry in India. He transformed the IT hardware company into an IT enterprise over three decades. Today, he is the chairperson and the Chief Strategy Officer of HCL Technologies, the third-largest global IT service company in India with revenue of $9.7 billion.

Inspirer Magnanimous — Shiv Nadar in Education

The IT Czar envisioned to evolve a school system which would emphasize leadership development in children, so he committed to keeping aside 10 percent of his wealth for philanthropic endeavours. Mr. Shiv Nadar thinks of himself as a product of education and with a sense of deep passion and commitment towards providing quality education to students led to the Shiv Nadar Foundation. The foundation’s ultimate aim is to nurture the next generation of leaders in the ideologies of symbiotic growth so that each of them may in turn aspire to affect a small change, creating a large multiplier effect. The first initiative of the foundation was the SSN College of Engineering named after his father, Sri Shivasubramaniya Nadar established in Chennai in 1996.

In 2012, the Shiv Nadar foundation made its foray into urban school education with a mission to provide students an environment that challenges them into discovering their talents and skills. SME (School of Management and Entrepreneurship) was established in 2014 that aims to develop organizational leaders by going beyond the traditional management learning and focuses on skills, values and attitudes. It has collaborated with the world’s foremost centre for entrepreneurial learning, Babson College, to provide a holistic approach to the students and introduced the rural experiential program, skill building workshops and exposure to industry.

The most important pillar on which a nation’s growth depends,is its education system & it is even more crucial in India,because about 600million people,close to half of our country’s population,r under25years of age;no country has more young people.-Shiv Nadar @ #RSSVijayaDashami pic.twitter.com/4y1nThnaMB — NARENDER KUMAR (@NARENDER1970) October 8, 2019

Shiv Nadar at #2 on the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020, credits his education for the heights he's reached today and. focuses on impacting rural education through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. pic.twitter.com/gpt2JfsGNI — HURUN INDIA (@HurunReportInd) November 10, 2020

Highlights

Shiv Nadar along with three other people started with NIIT in 1981, acting as investors addressing the then need for the computer education market.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation has established six institutions covering the entire spectrum of education, which aim to address the issue of quality in education, create lasting partnerships and have a strong research orientation.

In March 2008, Nadar’s SSN Trust declared the establishment of the seven Vidyagyan Schools in UP for rural students where free scholarships will be provided for hundred students from ten districts of UP.

In 2005, Nadar became a member of the Executive Board of India School of Business.

Shiv Nadar is a member of the governing board of the Public Health Foundation of India initiated by Rajat Gupta to “redress the limited institutional capacity in India for strengthening training, research and policy development in the area of Public Health.”

Stats

Age: 75

Years Active: 53

Education: PSG College of Technology, Chennai

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: Founder and Chief Strategy Office of HCL Technologies, founder of SSN College of Engineering.

Accolades

In 1995, Shiv Nadar became the Dataquest IT Man of the year.

In 2005 he was bestowed with CNBC Business Excellence Award.

In 2006 received an Honorary Fellowship of All India management Association – AIMA

In 2008 honoured by Government Of India with Padmabhushana.

In 2009 he was counted amongst Forbes 48 Heroes of Philanthropy in Asia Pacific.

In 2010 received Dataquest Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2017 Nadar is ranked #16 in India’s 50 most powerful people by India Today magazine.

In 2016 and again in 2019 he topped the Philanthropy list of Hurun India.

Reading success stories of greatest professionals stimulates motivational enzyme within us and we all wish to emulate them on path of success. Shiv Nadar on how to inspire excellence.

