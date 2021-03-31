Shaheen Mistri Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Changemaker and Visionary – Teach for India founder Shaheen Mistri is a phenom of empowerment.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: The focused yet carefree woman who is determined to change the face of the Education Industry in India. She understood the importance of a teacher in a student’s life and created an environment to provide an excellent education. Indian woman Entrepreneur and Founder of Teach for India (TFI), Shaheen Mistri is changing the social sector by building one of the best non-profit organizations in India, she has aspired women and pan India to chase their dream to create a change. She started her journey as a twelve-year-old when she first volunteered and in 1991 as a college student, officiated her love for children and her determination to create an impact by founding Akanksha Foundation. She undertook a baffling long path with a vision to provide quality education by building a pipeline of leaders and setup Teach For India.

Eliminating Educational Inequity in India — Shaheen Mistri’s Journey

“One day all children will attain an excellent education”, with this vision Shaheen Mistri started this nonprofit organization in the summer of 2008, after the idea first sparked in 2006. Teach For India went along to build one of the biggest communities of fellows in India. Impacting more than 32000 students in 260 under-resourced school students has influenced more than 12000 young leaders to apply for the fellowship. The two-year fellowship rigorous selection process allows the organization to pick the most promising and enthusiastic youth who are the key stakeholders of education for the two years of their fellowship

The organisation is exponentially growing in building leaders and changemakers around the country by offering a two year full time fellowship further supporting a charismatic alumni movement.

Since the lockdown, Teach For India is aligned on the need to proceed with a blended learning approach, we focused on synchronous and asynchronous learning to maximize student outcomes.

Their Fellows have demonstrated incredible agility ever since the lockdown was announced. From a 100% in-person classroom teaching Fellowship, they have evolved to a 100% virtual Fellowship for the time being

Teach For India’s recruitment process also moved online as the health of our candidates and Staff is of utmost importance. Our 2020 cohort was the first to experience our first-ever virtual Institute, a big shift from the 5-week residential program that we have had for the past decade.

The organization is engaging with students’ parents through virtual PTA meetings, and staying in touch with the schools they operate in, to stay updated on their plan for reopening. They have also been able to collaborate with our Teach For All network partners to learn and share best practices.

The curriculum and assessments have been curated keeping in mind the NEP 2020

Today, early 77% of our Alumni are working in positions of influence across sectors in the education ecosystem: in schools, nonprofits, corporations, and within national and local government bodies.

Age: 49 years

Years Active: 29 years(since 1991)

Education: The University of Manchester, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), University of Mumbai

Residence: South Mumbai, Maharashtra, IN

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: Founder Akanksha Foundation and CEO of Teach For India.

Published works: Redrawing India: The Teach For India Story (2014)

2002: Global Leader for Tomorrow by World Economic Forum

2003: Archana Trust Woman Achiever Award by Archana Trust, Mumbai

2006: Asia 21 Leader

2006: Selfless Service Award by Rotary International Club

2015: Outstanding Leadership by World Education Congress

A greater national focus on the criticality of educational equity is needed in order to mobilize the masses and invite everyone to be a part of the solution. Only when every person on the street realizes the role that she can play in this movement can we begin to change the conversations around education. It is important to have a vision that is really ambitious and really important to you, where you see yourself being able to potentially spend not just one lifetime, but multiple lifetimes in pursuit of that vision: a strong belief of the courageous Shaheen Mistri!

