Sachin Tendulkar Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Legendary Cricketer, Benevolent Citizen – Sachin Tendulkar’s Unparalleled Commitment can be witnessed in every walk of life.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, fondly called the God of Cricket, Master Blaster, and Little Master by his fans. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Born in Mumbai and coming from a humble background, Sachin Tendulkar trained to be a fast bowler. Sachin Tendulkar takes inspiration from his father. A teacher by profession ensured that he paid for the newspaper boys’ college career. Sachin Tendulkar has been an active participant in many campaigns both through NGOs like Apnalaya, NGO Parivaar, to name a few. The highest number of centuries(fifty-one), leading run-scorer (eleven thousand nine hundred and fifty-three), the only player who scored five test centuries before turning twenty, and many other statistics where his name shines in Gold.

Sachin Tendulkar | People Who Inspire India — Education Iconic Award 2021 – Icons & Idols

Sachin Tendulkar’s Legendary Bent towards Education Upliftment

Sachin Tendulkar was a part of the Coca-Cola My School Campaign through a unique twelve-hour Telethon. The campaign addressed the infrastructural challenges in building active and happy schools across rural and semi-urban towns. The My School Campaign raised over seven crores enabling education to more than seventy thousand children across one hundred and forty schools across India. Sachin Tendulkar also sponsors the education of two hundred children that are a part of Apnalaya, an NGO in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar is a part of the Joy of Giving Week, a campaign that occurs between the twenty-seventh of September to the fourth of October every year through which people from all walks of life donate money and take time to be a part of the act of kindness.

The greatest batsman in the history of cricket with his highest scores in a Test match and One-day Internationals, Sachin Tendulkar’s work in Philanthropy has made a considerable difference to the world of education and enabled his fan base to take the responsibility of giving.

Highlights

Traveling to the interiors of India like a visit to the Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, marked his interaction with the visually challenged boys and girls at a residential school talking about the importance of hygiene and sanitation.

Apart from polio, AIDS awareness has also gained a broad spectrum with the support of Sachin Tendulkar.

UNICEF in collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar has been able to bring a significant change in the hygiene lifestyle of children across the remote locations of the country.

Sachin Tendulkar also sponsors stationery and uniforms for students. He has committed to donating a minimum amount of twenty-five lakh rupees every year through his book sales – Playing it my way to fight malnutrition in children.

Village adoption, Cancer charity campaign, My School Charity campaign, and many other such campaigns are a part of his Philanthropy projects.

Stats

Age: 47 years

Years Active: 22 years

Education: Shardashram Vidya Mandir School, Dadar, Mumbai.

Residence: Bandra, Mumbai, IN

Books Authored: Chase your dreams – My Autobiography and Playing it my way.

Watch: Tendulkar inspiring school students in Mumbai

Accolades

Received the Arjuna Award by the Government of India in the year 1994.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the highest honor for Sports by the Government of India in 1997 – 98.

Sachin Tendulkar received the fourth highest civilian award – Padma Shri award in 1999.

The Government of India conferred the Bharat Ratna award in the year 2014.

Sachin Tendulkar is also the receiver of India's highest civilian award – Bharat Ratna in 2014.

“If efforts to do social work are couched in selfish motives, then they will die a premature death. Why would my efforts get politicized? I have values I inherited from my father. He helped many. Anyone, even a postman knocking on our door would get a glass of water and some sweets”. Spoken like a true Philanthropist goes to say much about his values and ideologies that have been a part of his growing years.

