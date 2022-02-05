The 11 Most Eligible Royal Bachelors In The World

Matches are made in heaven. And these most eligible royal bachelors are still looking for love of their lives. So you never know!
Being a plebian doesn’t steal you off the right to imagine fairytale romance unmarried royals around the world. In fact, you never know if you someday bump into one and end up striking a “love at first sight” moment. It might sound far fetched, but isn’t this what fairytale romance is made of. We heard million hearts shatter when Prince Harry got hitched with Meghan Markle. However, there is still a whole list of charming and the most eligible bachelors from royal families around the world still waiting for love of their lives.
So whether you are here to gauge your chances of a royal love story, or casually scroll through some of the most eligible royal bachelors in the world, this is the place to be.
Prince Joachim, Belgium
- Age: 30 years old
- Title: Archduke of Austria-Este
- Ninth in line of succession
Charming good looks, educated mind and blue-blooded lifestyle, the Archduke of Astra-Este has served as Belgian Naval officer and boasts of degree from Harvard University. Ninth in line of succession of the Belgian throne, Prince Joachim has a net worth of $14 million apart from striking good looks. There is no public record of whether Prince Joachim has a girlfriend so there are high chances that the royal eligible bachelor is still looking for fate to play cupid.
Prince Nikolai, Denmark
- Age: 20 years old
- Title: His Highness Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Count of Monpezat.
- Seventh in line of succession
Perhaps the most irresistible entry on our list of unmarried royals around the world, Prince Nikolai of Denmark is not just the son of Prince Joachim and first wife Alexandra, but is also a famous model signed with Scoop Modeling agency. The 20 years old is seventh in line of succession and spends much of his time in Denmark.
Padmanabh Singh, Jaipur
- Age: 21 years old
- Title: Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur
- King of Jaipur
India is a parliamentary democratic nation and therefore, the royal family of Jaipur is not legally recognized. However, the family is still regarded as the Maharajas of Jaipur by natives in every sense. The 21-year-old Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is not just a passionate polo player but has also walked runway for international brands like Dolce & Gabbana. The youngest royal of the country graduated from Millfield School in Somerset, U.K. and boasts of net worth between $697 million to $2 billion.
Naz Osmanoglu, Ottoman Empire
What is better than an eligible royal bachelor? An eligible royal bachelor with great sense of humor. Nazim ‘Naz’ Osmanoglu is the member of Imperial House of Osman, Ottoman Empire’s former ruling dynasty and is also a British comedian.
The 34 years old prince spends most of his time traveling around the world for comedy tours so you might want to check his schedule and attend the show to bump into him.
- Age: 34 years old
- Title: His Imperial Highness The Prince Nazım Ziyaeddin Nazım Osmanoğlu, Imperial Prince of the Ottoman Empire, Member of the House of Osman.
Crown Prince Hussein, Jordan
- Age: 27 years old
- Title: Crown Prince of Jordan
- First in line of succession
The 27 years old son of King Abdullah II and Rania Al Abdullah is Prophet Muhammad’s 42nd direct descendent. First in line of succession of the royal throne, he also became the youngest person ever to chair the UN Security Council session in 2015. Jordan’s crown prince is a graduate from Georgetown University and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. With an estimated net worth of $750 million, Crown Prince of Jordan is one of the most eligible royal bachelors in the world.
Prince Sebastien, Luxembourg
- Age: 29 years old
- Title: His Royal Highness Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg, Prince of Nassau.
- Sixth in line of succession
The youngest of the four kids of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Prince Sebastien is sixth in line of succession of the Luxembourg throne. Currently serving in the national Army of the country, this most eligible royal bachelor graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville with degree in Marketing and International Business.
Prince Afonso, Beira
- Age: 25 years old
- Title: His Royal Highness Dom Afonso, The Prince of Beira, Duke of Barcelos.
- First in line of succession.
The 24 years old heir to the Duke of Braganza of the defunct throne of Portugal, Prince Afonso lives in Portugal and is the eldest son to the royal couple. The first in line of succession, the 25 years old prince is a graduate in Political Science and International Relations from the Catholic University of Portugal. Born and brought up in Lisbon, this charming royal spends most of his time in the city.
Albert Maria Mikel, Thurn and Taxis
The 38 years old German prince of Thurn and Taxis, Prince Albert is a businessman and was first listed among billionaires when he was just eight years of age. A notable aristocrat of the country, Albert is also a celebrated racing car driver. He graduated from University of Edinburgh and currently lives in Germany and is undoubtedly one of the most eligible unmarried royal from around the world.
- Age: 38 years old
- Title: His Serene Highness Albert, the Prince of Thurn and Taxis.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar
- Age: 32 years old
- Title: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
The 32 years old Prince of Qatar is among the most eligible royal bachelors of the world for multiple reasons. Besides the blue blooded family lineage, he is also an MBA from Harvard University and is a fluent multilingual royal in English, Arabic and French. Prince Al Thani not only steered the victorious efforts of Qatar to bid the hosting of 2022 FIFA World Cup but is also the former captain of nation’s equestrian team.
Prince Constantine Alexios, Greece and Denmark
- Age: 23 years old
- Title: His Royal Highness Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark
- Second in line of succession
Second in line to the Greek throne, Prince Constantine is currently studying at Georgetown University in Washington D.C and is one of the most eligible unmarried royal from around the world. He was born in New York and brought up in England. The 23 years old prince is a passionate photographer and is referred as “Tino” by family and friends.
Prince Abdul Mateen, Brunei
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s fourth son and tenth child is actually famous for his family’s jaw-dropping net worth of $20 billion. Sixth in line to the throne and a University of London alumni, the prince personally is worth close to $1 million to $5 million in net worth. Apart from being the royal heir, he is also a known animal lover, a trained pilot and holds second lieutenant rank.
- Age: 30 years old
- Title: His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen
- Sixth in line of succession