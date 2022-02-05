Matches are made in heaven. And these most eligible royal bachelors are still looking for love of their lives. So you never know!

Being a plebian doesn’t steal you off the right to imagine fairytale romance unmarried royals around the world. In fact, you never know if you someday bump into one and end up striking a “love at first sight” moment. It might sound far fetched, but isn’t this what fairytale romance is made of. We heard million hearts shatter when Prince Harry got hitched with Meghan Markle. However, there is still a whole list of charming and the most eligible bachelors from royal families around the world still waiting for love of their lives.

So whether you are here to gauge your chances of a royal love story, or casually scroll through some of the most eligible royal bachelors in the world, this is the place to be.

Sr Name Age Country/City 1 Prince

Joachim 30 Belgium 2 Prince

Nikolai 20 Denmark 3 Padmanabh

Singh 21 Jaipur 4 Naz

Osmanoglu 34 Ottoman

Empire 5 Crown

Prince

Hussein 27 Jordan 6 Prince

Sebastien 29 Luxembourg 7 Prince

Afonso 25 Beira 8 Albert

Maria

Mikel 38 Thurn

&

Taxis 9 Khalifa

Bin

Hamad 32 Qatar 10 Prince

Constantine

Alexios 23 Greece

&

Denmark 11 Prince

Abdul

Mateen 30 Brunei DKODING | The 11 Most Eligible Royal Bachelors In The World 2022

1 /11

Prince Joachim, Belgium

Age: 30 years old

Title: Archduke of Austria-Este

Ninth in line of succession

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Prince Joachim, Belgium

Charming good looks, educated mind and blue-blooded lifestyle, the Archduke of Astra-Este has served as Belgian Naval officer and boasts of degree from Harvard University. Ninth in line of succession of the Belgian throne, Prince Joachim has a net worth of $14 million apart from striking good looks. There is no public record of whether Prince Joachim has a girlfriend so there are high chances that the royal eligible bachelor is still looking for fate to play cupid.

2 /11

Prince Nikolai, Denmark

Age: 20 years old

Title: His Highness Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Count of Monpezat.

Seventh in line of succession

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Prince Nikolai, Denmark

Perhaps the most irresistible entry on our list of unmarried royals around the world, Prince Nikolai of Denmark is not just the son of Prince Joachim and first wife Alexandra, but is also a famous model signed with Scoop Modeling agency. The 20 years old is seventh in line of succession and spends much of his time in Denmark.

3 /11

Padmanabh Singh, Jaipur

Age: 21 years old

Title: Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur

King of Jaipur

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Padmanabh Singh, Jaipur

India is a parliamentary democratic nation and therefore, the royal family of Jaipur is not legally recognized. However, the family is still regarded as the Maharajas of Jaipur by natives in every sense. The 21-year-old Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is not just a passionate polo player but has also walked runway for international brands like Dolce & Gabbana. The youngest royal of the country graduated from Millfield School in Somerset, U.K. and boasts of net worth between $697 million to $2 billion.

Singh's title is not officially recognized by law, as India is a federal parliamentary democratic republic with a president and a prime minister. pic.twitter.com/4o6bjF23k8 — Business Insider India🇮🇳 (@BiIndia) January 2, 2019

4 /11

Naz Osmanoglu, Ottoman Empire

What is better than an eligible royal bachelor? An eligible royal bachelor with great sense of humor. Nazim ‘Naz’ Osmanoglu is the member of Imperial House of Osman, Ottoman Empire’s former ruling dynasty and is also a British comedian.

The 34 years old prince spends most of his time traveling around the world for comedy tours so you might want to check his schedule and attend the show to bump into him.

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Naz Osmanoglu, Ottoman Empire

Age: 34 years old

Title: His Imperial Highness The Prince Nazım Ziyaeddin Nazım Osmanoğlu, Imperial Prince of the Ottoman Empire, Member of the House of Osman.

5 /11

Crown Prince Hussein, Jordan

Age: 27 years old

Title: Crown Prince of Jordan

First in line of succession

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Crown Prince Hussein, Jordan

The 27 years old son of King Abdullah II and Rania Al Abdullah is Prophet Muhammad’s 42nd direct descendent. First in line of succession of the royal throne, he also became the youngest person ever to chair the UN Security Council session in 2015. Jordan’s crown prince is a graduate from Georgetown University and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. With an estimated net worth of $750 million, Crown Prince of Jordan is one of the most eligible royal bachelors in the world.

6 /11

Prince Sebastien, Luxembourg

Age: 29 years old

Title: His Royal Highness Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg, Prince of Nassau.

Sixth in line of succession

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Prince Sebastien, Luxembourg

The youngest of the four kids of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Prince Sebastien is sixth in line of succession of the Luxembourg throne. Currently serving in the national Army of the country, this most eligible royal bachelor graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville with degree in Marketing and International Business.

7 /11

Prince Afonso, Beira

Age: 25 years old

Title: His Royal Highness Dom Afonso, The Prince of Beira, Duke of Barcelos.

First in line of succession.

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Prince Afonso, Beira

The 24 years old heir to the Duke of Braganza of the defunct throne of Portugal, Prince Afonso lives in Portugal and is the eldest son to the royal couple. The first in line of succession, the 25 years old prince is a graduate in Political Science and International Relations from the Catholic University of Portugal. Born and brought up in Lisbon, this charming royal spends most of his time in the city.

8 /11

Albert Maria Mikel, Thurn and Taxis

The 38 years old German prince of Thurn and Taxis, Prince Albert is a businessman and was first listed among billionaires when he was just eight years of age. A notable aristocrat of the country, Albert is also a celebrated racing car driver. He graduated from University of Edinburgh and currently lives in Germany and is undoubtedly one of the most eligible unmarried royal from around the world.

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Albert Maria Mikel, Thurn and Taxis

Age: 38 years old

38 years old Title: His Serene Highness Albert, the Prince of Thurn and Taxis.

9 /11

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar

Age: 32 years old

Title: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar

The 32 years old Prince of Qatar is among the most eligible royal bachelors of the world for multiple reasons. Besides the blue blooded family lineage, he is also an MBA from Harvard University and is a fluent multilingual royal in English, Arabic and French. Prince Al Thani not only steered the victorious efforts of Qatar to bid the hosting of 2022 FIFA World Cup but is also the former captain of nation’s equestrian team.

10 /11

Prince Constantine Alexios, Greece and Denmark

Age: 23 years old

Title: His Royal Highness Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark

Second in line of succession

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Prince Constantine Alexios, Greece and Denmark

Second in line to the Greek throne, Prince Constantine is currently studying at Georgetown University in Washington D.C and is one of the most eligible unmarried royal from around the world. He was born in New York and brought up in England. The 23 years old prince is a passionate photographer and is referred as “Tino” by family and friends.

11 /11

Prince Abdul Mateen, Brunei

DKODING | Eligible Royal Bachelors Who Are Still Waiting For Love Of Their Life | Prince Abdul Mateen, Brunei

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s fourth son and tenth child is actually famous for his family’s jaw-dropping net worth of $20 billion. Sixth in line to the throne and a University of London alumni, the prince personally is worth close to $1 million to $5 million in net worth. Apart from being the royal heir, he is also a known animal lover, a trained pilot and holds second lieutenant rank.