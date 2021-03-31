Rahul Bose Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

It is hard to pin a role on Rahul Bose – The Multifaceted Philanthropist of Oriental Cinema.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Rahul Bose is an Indian film actor, director, screenwriter, social activist, and a Rugby player. Bose has appeared in many films and acted in six different languages. Time Magazine called him ‘The Superstar of Indian art house cinema’ while ‘Maxim’ described Rahul as the Sean Penn of Oriental cinema. In recognition of this, two retrospectives of his body of work have been held – the first in Geneva in 2004 and the second at the Masala Mehndi Masti Festival in Toronto in July 2007. Bose was recognized as the Best Actor in Singapore Film Festival.

Education’s Actor-in-Chief — Rahul Bose

Rahul operating in an extreme commercial world, has kept his concerns alive not just in his art but in his life. He runs a foundation that engages very deeply with child sexual abuse, gender equality, and sports empowerment. Bose assisted in the relief efforts in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. Bose launched the Andaman and Nicobar Scholarship Initiative through his NGO, The Foundation to support the education of underprivileged children from the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Rahul Bose is associated with several charitable organizations such as ‘Teach for India’, ‘Akshara Centre’, ‘Breakthrough’, ‘Citizens for Justice and Peace’ and the ‘Spastics Society of India’. He is closely associated with the ‘Teach for India’ movement to eradicate inequity in education. 2007 was a seminal year in his efforts at public service and philanthropy when he started his own non-profit organization The Foundation, dedicated to the removal of discrimination from all walks of life. Aside from education and CSA, recognizing that climate change is going to be the single most influential factor in the world, both economically and socio-culturally, Mr. Rahul is as usual ahead of the curve in India in strenuously urging the country to ‘go green’. To this end, he has strategically chosen two completely different initiatives. As Oxfam’s first global ambassador, Rahul launched their India initiative on climate change in March 2009. The initiative focuses on government policy at the highest level along with advocacy of the same with international bodies like The United Nations.

The second, more grassroots initiative is the ‘Planet Alert’, a multi-pronged campaign that includes ‘Green Runs’ across the country to combat climate change. He is the founder and chairman of The Group of Groups, an umbrella organization for 51 Mumbai charitable organizations and NGOs. He is also an ambassador for the American India Foundation, the World Youth Peace Movement. Bose recorded the Terre des homes audio book, which is designed to give children resources against sexual abuse. In 2008, Rahul’s international profile as a social activist gained recognition as one of twelve international thinkers, politicians, economists and social activists to inaugurate the ‘In My Name’ initiative against global poverty. Rahul is an Acclaimed Speaker and delivers talks across the world. His motivational speeches on leadership, life choices, personal success and public commitment are well appreciated in Oxford University, Cambridge University, Cornell University, MIT University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, IIT Bombay and St. Xavier’s College and many corporates. He also conducts acting workshops in several well-recognized schools of the country.

Global Ambassador – Oxfam, one of the foremost international NGOs working in practically every area of human development in over 100 countries.

2009-2010 Brand Ambassador, Design for Change – an international community – service contest for children.

2009 Brand Ambassador, ‘Alert Ambassador’ of Planet Alert – a multi-pronged campaign to make India ‘go green’.

2007 Event Ambassador of the Mumbai Marathon – one of the world’s top ten marathons.

Age: 53

Years active: 1993 – present

Portfolio: Actor, Director, screenwriter, Social activist, Rugby player, Founder of a Non Governmental Organization The Foundation

2006 – The ‘Godfrey Phillips Bravery Award for social service for post tsunami relief and rehabilitation efforts in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

2007 – “ Artiste for Change” Karmaveer Puraskaar award

2008 – IBN Eminent Citizen Journalist Award

2009 – Youth Icon Award for Social Justice and Welfare

2010 – Green Globe Foundation Award for Extraordinary Work by a Public Figure

2012 – Hakim Khan Sur Award for National Integration – Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation

2012 – Lt. Governor’s Commendation Award for services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands

2020 – Filmfare OTT Award for best Supporting Actor in a Web Original Film for Bulbbul.

Advisory board of ‘Breakthrough’ – a New York based NGO committed to human rights, HIV and gender equality.

