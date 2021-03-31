Priyanka Chopra Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Aiming for the Stars, Redefining the Indian Woman, Uplifting the Girl Child –Priyanka Chopra is the Epitome of Extraordinary.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known for her confidence and fiery personality, has come a long way. From being the top actress in Bollywood to successfully scarping her way to rule the Hollywood industry. As a teenager, she faced racism and was bullied in school in the US, which completely “shattered her spirit” and she led a journey where she had to teach confidence to herself. Since then, Chopra has gone on to unparalleled achievements and on the way to becoming a global voice for the upliftment of education for the unprivileged.

Priyanka Chopra | People Who Inspire India — Education Iconic Award 2021 – Icons & Idols

Global Voice for Girl Education — Priyanka Chopra

Her journey towards understanding and fighting for girl’s education began in the earlier stage of her career. Priyanka learned that her housekeeper’s son was in school, but her daughter was not. When she delved deeper into the situation she understood that the girl was treated as a liability in her family. Chopra took it upon herself to cover her housekeeper’s daughter’s tuition.

This incident stuck with her and became of the reasons to start her own organization: The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education. This organization is an extremely personal experience for Chopra where she knows each child within the foundation. Through these resources, she hopes to instill the importance of education and independence within these young girls. As CEO, Holly Gordon of Girl Rising puts it, “Priyanka is one of the most recognizable people on the entire Asian continent. It’s impossible to overestimate her power in making it acceptable to send girls to school.”

Highlights

The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, was presented with the ambassadorship by legendary football player David Beckham and Netflix hit Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

In December, 2016 Priyanka Chopra Jonas was named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador at a ceremony in New York. The international icon has been associated with the world welfare body for over a decade, and was conferred this title due to her extensive work in child rights, on its 70th anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been donating 10% of her earnings to her foundation which provides for the education and medical care for 70 children, of which 50 are girls.

Statistics

Age: 38 years

Years Active: 20 years (since 2000)

Education: Jai Hind College and Basant Singh Institute of Science, Mumbai, India.

Current Residence: Los Angeles, United States

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: Founder of Purple Pebble Pictures

Published works: Unfinished (Memoir expected to release in February 2021) and has 3 singles released.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s Inspirational Speech on Girl’s Education

Accolades

National Award for Best Actress in 2008 for the movie Fashion

5 FilmFare awards

4 IIFA Awards

Awarded Padma Shri in 2017, the same year she was awarded for her Hollywood series Quantico.

“Along this decade-old journey with UNICEF, I have been on many field trips to villages and centres across India. On those trips, I spent time with numerous young girls and their families, and experienced first-hand the transformative power of empowering young girls with opportunities that are rightfully theirs. Together with my fellow, dedicated ambassadors, I am now proud to stand with UNICEF to help build a world where children’s rights are respected and protected,” The former beauty queen’s sentiment is a worthy cause as it is a reality that many children, especially girls, in India are confronted with. Key influential actors in society, such as celebrities like Chopra, need to stress the importance of education because they are fortunate enough to have ready and available social platform in today’s tech-savvy time.

THE WINNERS