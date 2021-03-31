Parag Shah Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Educationist, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Mentor, and Statesman – Parag Shah wears every hat with perfection.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: A veteran educationist, Parag Shah aspires to utilize the knowledge, power, and abilities to create better citizens for tomorrow through entrepreneurial education. The chief mentor of MIDAS, Founder and Former Chairman of FLAME University, Shah is an inspiring teacher and a passionate educationist who believes that the Return on Education cannot be a mere financial gain and has to result in the creation of employment, wealth, and leadership. Flame, (Foundation for Liberal and Management Education) is based in Pune and is a non-profit organization and offers a great faculty and campus life to students. FLAME offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Prime Mentor Virtuoso — The Parag Shah Story

“They say a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”, but for Parag Shah, it began by dreaming. FLAME University is created with a holistic vision, where one can cultivate and energize the mind, body, and soul. His brainchild, FLAME offers multi-disciplinary courses that enable students to stay focused and choose their interests and succeed in them. It is challenging enough to manage philanthropy in a Government controlled niche it is even more difficult to create an institute of liberal arts. FLAME university teaches experiential learning. Creative arts, natural sciences, humanities, and social sciences, and a few other subjects are taught at FLAME University.

A philanthropist at heart Parag Shah has created a unique entrepreneurship course at MIDAS which integrates important factors like Product development, innovation, critical thinking, effectuation, writing, and incubation. Parag Shah and his team work towards the Promotion of healthcare, assisting people affected by the natural calamities, providing education to backward classes, and upliftment of slum areas.

Highlights

Shah has mentored hundreds of students into becoming successful entrepreneurs.

He is also a successful publisher for several magazines and books.

His TEDx talk on “Dream big, dare to fail” is an excellent peak into his passion for igniting minds towards education.

An entrepreneur, Parag Shah was one of the biggest distributors of Nestle vending machines and started off with a Photofinishing Labs.

Shah is also a pioneer in the real estate industry and a partner with the Oxford Group in Pune.

Watch: Parag Shah speaks on ‘Dreaming Big’

Stats

Age: 51

Years Active: 36

Education: MBA from Institute of Management Development & Research

Residence: Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Entrepreneurial Portfolio: Chief Mentor at MIDAS, TEDx talk in Pune, Chairman and Founder Director of FLAME.

Books Authored: Antar Prerna: An Entrepreneur’s Journey

Accolades

Awarded the ‘Visionary Leadership Award’ by the DNA group

Awarded as the ‘Icon of Education’ by the Ministry of Education

Winner of the ‘Business Acharya of the Year 2016’ by Entrepreneur magazine

Mentoring outside the classroom is vital and asking more questions is more important than finding one right answer which prepares students to prepare themselves for a lifetime and not just a job. Quote by Parag Shah

