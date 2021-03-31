Nita Ambani Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Nita Ambani is a force to reckon with! Fondly called the ‘Queen of Mumbai’, she dons many roles and plays them to perfection.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: The Founder- Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Chairperson of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), co-owner of Mumbai Indians, the first lady of Corporate India, an educationist, philanthropist, and a business leader to the world. A loving pillar of strength and support to her family. Whether it is her diet and exercise regime or an exemplary sense of fashion there is no halfway to anything that she takes on.

Nita Ambani | People Who Inspire India — Iconic Education Award 2021

Guiding Light for India’s Today & Tomorrow — Nita Ambani’s Endeavours in Education

A woman of true inspiration and grit balances it all with discipline, hard work, time management, and delegation. Her impeccable approach and unrelenting commitment to every role she plays enables her to wear a multitude of hats yet enjoy all of them thoroughly. Nita Ambani founded one of the best international schools in Mumbai, India – Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Students at this school hail from all sections of society.

With an educationist professional background, Nita Ambani has been instrumental in setting up schools for the poor and the underprivileged. She serves as the founder and Chairperson of the ‘Dhirubhai Ambani International School’, (DAIS) a premier educational institute that aims at providing the best quality education in Mumbai. Any schedule is put on the back burner during the admission process at DAIS so she can be present and take part in the decision-making of the application acceptance. A passion for teaching enabled Nita Ambani to set up DAIS in Mumbai not only to offer a glorious academic future to the students but also to empower the teachers.

Highlights

Reliance Industries Limited, in the fight against COVID -19 has initiated a strategy that involves mitigation, prevention, and ongoing support.

Reliance Foundation through its contribution of $72 million to the emergency fund is working towards feeding the frontline workers and the underprivileged during the pandemic.

More than 2,000 schools across eighteen cities in India are the beneficiaries of the Jr NBA program by Reliance Foundation.

Reliance Foundation relentlessly works toward rural transformation, Health, Education, Sanitation, Disaster Response, and sports development.

Reliance Industries Limited recently responded to the call by the Prime Minister to fight against the Coronavirus and announced a donation of Rs. 500 crores to the PM CARES Fund.

Plastic waste management initiative in the villages of Chalvada, Masali, Nayatwada, and a few others in the Patan District, Gujarat has been undertaken by the Reliance Foundation.

Stats

Age: 57 years

Years Active: 33 years

Education: Graduate of Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics and Diploma in Early Childhood Education

Residence: Altamount Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Watch: Reliance Foundation promotes Education & Sports for all

Accolades

The New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art felicitated Nita Ambani for her Philanthropic contributions in 2017.

Nita Ambani, on behalf of the Reliance Foundation, received the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar in the year 2017 by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award conferred by the All-India Management Association in the year 2015.

Nita Ambani is ranked as one among Asia’s 50 Most Powerful Women of 2016 by Forbes Magazine.

Nita Ambani, the only Indian to be featured in the Town & Country magazine among the top global philanthropist’s list of 2020.

‘Dare to Dream. Learn to Excel’ – Education is the empowerment to make choices and embolden the youth to chase their dreams. Nita Ambani’s famous quote on Education

