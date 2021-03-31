Neerja Birla Wins ‘People Who Inspire India’ — Education Iconic Award 2021

Effortless grace, and a multifaceted talent, Neerja Birla is the epitome of strength and excellence.

People Who Inspire India (PWI) Education Iconic Awards 2021 | DKODING Media Inc. | Florida, USA: Neerja Birla believes in empowering people and enabling them to lead enriched lives and has made it possible through initiatives and collaborations with various partners. Through spreading mental health awareness and advocating a holistic approach to the development of children, The Aditya Birla Education Trust has touched the lives of people from every section of society. The Aditya Birla World Academy has been ranked the sixth-best international school in India. Neerja Birla has created a movement and a positive change in attitude towards both education and mental health. The Aditya Birla Integrated school offers a personalized learning environment to children with learning disabilities. The Aditya Birla Integrated School is ranked as the Number one School for special needs by education today.

Neerja Birla | People Who Inspire India — Education Iconic Awards 2021 – Modern Icons

Modern Education’s Focal Advocate — The Neerja Birla Story

An avid reader, outdoor sports enthusiast, and traveler Neerja Birla play an active role across all the organizations she is associated with daily. Also, a board member of the Make a Wish Foundation and an active participant with various NGOs like Seva Sadan, Save the Children, Muktangan, and a few others. The Aditya Birla Education Trust uses holistic and state-of-the-art resources through tie-ups with educational institutions across the globe. Equipping educators with modern tools and enabling them to fast-track their career growth are a few goals that the institution aims for. The Aditya Birla Education Trust aims at nurturing young minds and inspiring the potential of every child through a personalized environment and holistic approach.

Watch: Neerja Birla on the Aditya Birla Education Trust Campaign

Highlights

The Ride to Mpower campaign in Mumbai completed its fourth edition with thousands of fitness enthusiasts and cyclists pledged to be mental health champions.

Recognized for her relentless commitment, Neerja Birla was awarded by FICCI – FLO as the Icon of Excellence Award.

The Hello Magazine awarded the Hall of Fame award for her contribution to society in 2017.

Whatever is taught at school, stays with you for life. While in college, one’s peers become important and are major influencers. That is why schools, colleges, and students need to be sensitized enough to be able to identify any red flags in their students or friends. Neerja Birla

THE WINNERS